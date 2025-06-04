GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,323
- Reaction score
- 45,683
Ace Ventura Pet Detective & When
Nature Calls
Or
Austin Powers International Man of Mystery & The Spy Who Shagged Me
For me this is incredibly close and there's really not a wrong answer because both characters and the 2 movies are hilarious.
I think Jim Carrey is a lot funnier than Mike Meyers and I prefer to watch his movies in general. However in this match up I'm siding with Austin Powers. I like Meyers as Austin, Dr Evil & Fat Bastard plus you get other amazing characters like Mini Me & Scott ect ect
Nature Calls
Or
Austin Powers International Man of Mystery & The Spy Who Shagged Me
For me this is incredibly close and there's really not a wrong answer because both characters and the 2 movies are hilarious.
I think Jim Carrey is a lot funnier than Mike Meyers and I prefer to watch his movies in general. However in this match up I'm siding with Austin Powers. I like Meyers as Austin, Dr Evil & Fat Bastard plus you get other amazing characters like Mini Me & Scott ect ect
Last edited: