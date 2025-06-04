Movies Ace Ventura vs Austin Powers

  • Ace Ventura - Pet Detective & When Nature Calls

  • Austin Powers - International Man of Mystery & The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ace Ventura Pet Detective & When
Nature Calls

Or


Austin Powers International Man of Mystery & The Spy Who Shagged Me

For me this is incredibly close and there's really not a wrong answer because both characters and the 2 movies are hilarious.
I think Jim Carrey is a lot funnier than Mike Meyers and I prefer to watch his movies in general. However in this match up I'm siding with Austin Powers. I like Meyers as Austin, Dr Evil & Fat Bastard plus you get other amazing characters like Mini Me & Scott ect ect
 
Austin Powers probably holds up better. HAven't seen either one in at least 20 years though I don't think.
 
