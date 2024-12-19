Resolved Account help

W

World beater

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 19, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
I can't access my old account (World eater). The 2FA authentication remained active for some reason and when I try to log in, it asks for a code from my phone app.
I reinstalled the app, but can't find the original QR code to scan and trying to create a QR code for this site using a free app does not seem to work.
Can any mod/admin remove the 2FA option from my old account? Please feel free to contact me through PM for any additional info if needed.
 
World beater said:
I can't access my old account (World eater). The 2FA authentication remained active for some reason and when I try to log in, it asks for a code from my phone app.
I reinstalled the app, but can't find the original QR code to scan and trying to create a QR code for this site using a free app does not seem to work.
Can any mod/admin remove the 2FA option from my old account? Please feel free to contact me through PM for any additional info if needed.
Click to expand...
I disabled 2FA on your @World eater account. If you have additional login issues, DM me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,926
Messages
56,678,739
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top