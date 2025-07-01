Media According to Vegas, Islam still a good favorite vs Ilia even after UFC 317

Top is great. Against a larger, better skilled wrestler who is a high caliber fighter I understand why Islam is the betting favorite. Hopefullybif Islam beats JDM they fight each other.
 
I think Islam would win. He dominated Oliviera too, I dont see why people think that he could beat Islam because he beat Charles.

Size and strength discrepency plus Islam's wrestling means 50-45 or sub for Islam.
 
depends on the weightclass. at LW Ilia kos him, at WW Islam will have a comical size advantage and should be the favorit based on that.
 
