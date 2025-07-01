MrBlackheart
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2022
- Messages
- 1,777
- Reaction score
- 6,129
People overreact emotionally after a fight. Oddsmakers still calculating and all business as usual.Water's wet and all that.
Has size and definitely possesses proven elite skills.
That's fandom for you.People overreact emotionally after a fight. Oddsmakers still calculating and all business as usual.
Too bad Islam and his team weren't that confident
Certainly are, hence the little detour at WW to get that 2nd belt. Being champ at WW does not close off the possibility of a fight with Ilia at LW.Too bad Islam and his team weren't that confident
Certainly are, hence the little detour at WW to get that 2nd belt. Being champ at WW does not close off the possibility of a fight with Ilia at LW.
Heck, he'll maybe come back down to LW and take that belt back too.
Just because he can.
You know me, I'm your resident fat, beer-guzzlin Asian Sancho Panza.Damn, got any donuts with that glaze?
Islam takes him down and picks him apart on the ground via sub