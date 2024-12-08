Media According to Belal, Khabib and Islam destroy him, so what does that say about the WW division after tonight?

It must be frustrating for Islam to have to wait it out at LW watching these inferior fighters with a guy he handles in the training room on the regular as champ.

It's kind of a Merab and Sterling situation.

And I wonder what Khabib thinks about the fact that he destroys all of these guys including Islam but has been retired for the last 4 years.

 
So why is Islam cutting an insane amount of weight to make 155? Dude is fucking massive and probably heavier than Garry.

Can Kadyrov just kill a guy and give him a new kidney? Maybe that's it...
 
Yea because Eagles MMA fighters are totally known for moving up in weight.

These guys turn their gym mats into a staph swamp during weight cuts just to barely make the smallest weight possible, what makes you think he all of a sudden wants to move to 170 lol
 
If Ian Machado Garry could come a breath away from choking out Shavkat, what does Belal do to him? What does Islam do to Belal? What does Khabib do to all of them?
 
