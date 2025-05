You retire or leave a div the shit moves on, only mma holds onto this dumb shit like someone can move divs or retire and they are champion of the div for life. Nobody else can ever be called LW champ again or some stupid shit.



You fight in the div or you dont and Islam doesnt at this point so two guys who do will fight for the title and the winner will be LW champ of the world. It aint that hard. Unless Islam comes back down and I dont see why he would since if he wanted to fight Topuria he would be fighting him in a month but if he does then you can say thats real best LW in the world. But as of right now he's a WW and not LW champ anymore.