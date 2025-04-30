Accepting nominees for the official ______ of Mayberry

toasty
@purple
- Mar 3, 2004
- 1,766
- 3,514
Ya know how states have official flags, birds, trees and state songs and such, well I think the sovereign state of Mayberry needs these too.
We already have our official animal- @Pittie Petey can you post her newest picture for the town hall portrait?
Song is simple-
for Bird I gotta go with this badass mofo-
for insect it would seem the dung beetle should win since all we do is roll stupid shit around all day-
tree is easy- the Tenere Tree in Niger Africa was considered the loneliest tree on the planet, then a drunk driver managed to run into it, so yeah that fits-
For official plant I'd suggest deadly nightshade
and for flag I kinda like the Rabbit God one personally- the I'm sure we can all agree the duck one is awful.
but this is a representative democracy so please feel free to nominate your own choices-----
