Accepting nominees for the official ______ of Mayberry

toasty

toasty

Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,766
Reaction score
3,514
Ya know how states have official flags, birds, trees and state songs and such, well I think the sovereign state of Mayberry needs these too.

We already have our official animal- @Pittie Petey can you post her newest picture for the town hall portrait?

Song is simple-

for Bird I gotta go with this badass mofo-
hawk.PNG
for insect it would seem the dung beetle should win since all we do is roll stupid shit around all day- dung.jpg

tree is easy- the Tenere Tree in Niger Africa was considered the loneliest tree on the planet, then a drunk driver managed to run into it, so yeah that fits-lonliest tree-tenere-niger-africa.JPG

For official plant I'd suggest deadly nightshadedeadly-nightshade-in-flower-.jpg

and for flag I kinda like the Rabbit God one personally-rabbit god.jpg the I'm sure we can all agree the duck one is awful.

but this is a representative democracy so please feel free to nominate your own choices-----
 
I can indeed, here is your Official 2024 Sherdog Pet Of The Year Miss Roxie Sox laying out by the pool like a glamorous movie star of the 1950's


491956503_9896184857100012_968771960737740865_n.jpg

491954953_9896184710433360_7817779597961881943_n.jpg
 
Food
img
 
Wonderware by Oasis
Humming Bird
Hercules Beetle
Giant Sequoia Tree
Cactus
🇺🇸
 
toasty said:
Ya know how states have official flags, birds, trees and state songs and such, well I think the sovereign state of Mayberry needs these too.

We already have our official animal- @Pittie Petey can you post her newest picture for the town hall portrait?

Song is simple-

for Bird I gotta go with this badass mofo-
View attachment 1093054
for insect it would seem the dung beetle should win since all we do is roll stupid shit around all day- View attachment 1093055

tree is easy- the Tenere Tree in Niger Africa was considered the loneliest tree on the planet, then a drunk driver managed to run into it, so yeah that fits-View attachment 1093057

For official plant I'd suggest deadly nightshadeView attachment 1093058

and for flag I kinda like the Rabbit God one personally-View attachment 1093059 the I'm sure we can all agree the duck one is awful.

but this is a representative democracy so please feel free to nominate your own choices-----
Click to expand...

Official electronics: iPad

Official haircut

uh0sf7swlo501.jpg


Official symbol: UberTS

<{UberTS}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,625
Messages
57,235,764
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top