Accelerating towards the end of a diet.

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
508
Reaction score
366
Anyone else do this?

I had a cut where I did exactly what I said I would do.. Did a great job with everything.. Got down from 220 to 198 (so far).. And I look significantly worse then I did a month ago.. And maybe even worse then I did at the start of the diet! Down from a 41 inch waist to 37.> Down on pants size.. Did everything right. Fuck it.


So you know.. Im just gonna starve myself until the end of the diet. Ive weighed all my options ----- Cut needs to end.
Locking myself in my apartment for the next two weeks. Aiming for 1900 calories at a 3200 EECEDF whatever that gay ass shit is called.

Anyone tried anything like this? What were your results?
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Nah I’m still too fat. Just gonna cut at least another 6 weeks at a less drastic caloric deficit
Click to expand...
Actually I f'd up, I only glanced at this post so was mistakenly responding to what I thought was your thread about sore shoulder, asked you a question or two which I thought might have been very helpful but you didn't answer. Too bad, just tyrnna help.

Regarding this diet, I think you fucked this up from the start, possibly thinking the juice would do more for you than it did, jumping into a huge deficit is a surefire way to lose muscle so it's not surprising you look shitty. AAS do considerably more for contributing to anabolism than they do for preventing catabolism IME. The contribution is dependent in large part on training and with that big of a deficit it's a good bet that your training was sub par.

Even if you disagree with what I've said here hopefully you can at least see that this didn't work out very well and you learned something. However, sadly it sounds like you are gonna double down and keep 'doing everything right'

Of course none of that matters if you were just trying to "lose weight" because you did that, at much too high a price in my books though, I bet your bloods are gross.

Happy trails...
 
1rawdog said:
Actually I f'd up, I only glanced at this post so was mistakenly responding to what I thought was your thread about sore shoulder, asked you a question or two which I thought might have been very helpful but you didn't answer. Too bad, just tyrnna help.

Regarding this diet, I think you fucked this up from the start, possibly thinking the juice would do more for you than it did, jumping into a huge deficit is a surefire way to lose muscle so it's not surprising you look shitty. AAS do considerably more for contributing to anabolism than they do for preventing catabolism IME. The contribution is dependent in large part on training and with that big of a deficit it's a good bet that your training was sub par.

Even if you disagree with what I've said here hopefully you can at least see that this didn't work out very well and you learned something. However, sadly it sounds like you are gonna double down and keep 'doing everything right'

Of course none of that matters if you were just trying to "lose weight" because you did that, at much too high a price in my books though, I bet your bloods are gross.

Happy trails...
Click to expand...
Hey man I liked the first half of that but a lot of judgement in the second half. Anyways.. I lost 3 inches on my waist so its not like I haven't been losing weight. And the reality is that I was on HGH when I was bulking so I put on fat everywhere but my belly. And a lot of that is what came off.

Why would my bloods be gross? Ive been consulting with bodybuilders on a different forum I won't mention and running my cycle related moves by them. And giving them my numbers. Blood pressure looks good.. E2 is 57.. Everything good. I fucked around with my training because I had that luxury. But I would never play with my health.

Also why the hell would you assume Im going to double down when I just told you Im changing course, and adding 6 weeks to a cut? In the middle of summer. That takes discipline man... Steroids or not. You think I want to be dieting for 5 months?

Alright.. Now addressing the first part of your post, which I 100% agree with

I took my foot off the gas. I did think the steroids would do all the heavy lifting, and I got big quickly.. So I started the cut.. Reduced protein to around 160 to save money ( I mean the shit is expensive).. And dicked around with my training.

Felt like the whole process had become too easy, so I just zoned out..

Still trying to decide when this cut ends, and how much of a cycle I run. Im either going to take off another 10 pounds and run sports TRT and do a clean bulk for a while.. Or take off 20 pounds.. All the way down to 180.. And run a full cycle at 15% bodyfat.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Hey man I liked the first half of that but a lot of judgement in the second half. Anyways.. I lost 3 inches on my waist so its not like I haven't been losing weight. And the reality is that I was on HGH when I was bulking so I put on fat everywhere but my belly. And a lot of that is what came off.

Why would my bloods be gross? Ive been consulting with bodybuilders on a different forum I won't mention and running my cycle related moves by them. And giving them my numbers. Blood pressure looks good.. E2 is 57.. Everything good. I fucked around with my training because I had that luxury. But I would never play with my health.

Also why the hell would you assume Im going to double down when I just told you Im changing course, and adding 6 weeks to a cut? In the middle of summer. That takes discipline man... Steroids or not. You think I want to be dieting for 5 months?

Alright.. Now addressing the first part of your post, which I 100% agree with

I took my foot off the gas. I did think the steroids would do all the heavy lifting, and I got big quickly.. So I started the cut.. Reduced protein to around 160 to save money ( I mean the shit is expensive).. And dicked around with my training.

Felt like the whole process had become too easy, so I just zoned out..

Still trying to decide when this cut ends, and how much of a cycle I run. Im either going to take off another 10 pounds and run sports TRT and do a clean bulk for a while.. Or take off 20 pounds.. All the way down to 180.. And run a full cycle at 15% bodyfat.
Click to expand...
That's a fair reply my friend, I'm just a straight shooter. Combine that with being a terrible and slow/frustrated typist it often comes off as rougher than intended, I promise you it wasn't intended to be harsh or what would typically be labelled as judgmental. More of an educated guess because I've seen it far too often.

Something of a disconnect re doubling down though? I'm referring to you continuing the aggressive cut.

You've not asked for my advice but without having a long detailed convo I suspect it would be to jack the protein back up right away and over some time work your way back up and out of the cut - a reverse diet is a popular term these days - possibly using a PSMF then carb cycling approach and achieve a new set point of a slight (150?) deficit for a while. Lifting hard all the while.

I'm curious so if you care to share the name of the other forum, PM if u like.

There are other things in bloods to watch of course but re E2 I'm concerned about any E2 over 30, bad stats start piling up very quickly after that. On the upside re the shoulder, that's better than being low.

Appreciate the civil reply especially considering you weren't totally happy with mine
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,129
Messages
57,380,935
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top