Accelerating towards the end of a diet.

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 508
- Reaction score
- 366
Anyone else do this?
I had a cut where I did exactly what I said I would do.. Did a great job with everything.. Got down from 220 to 198 (so far).. And I look significantly worse then I did a month ago.. And maybe even worse then I did at the start of the diet! Down from a 41 inch waist to 37.> Down on pants size.. Did everything right. Fuck it.
So you know.. Im just gonna starve myself until the end of the diet. Ive weighed all my options ----- Cut needs to end.
Locking myself in my apartment for the next two weeks. Aiming for 1900 calories at a 3200 EECEDF whatever that gay ass shit is called.
Anyone tried anything like this? What were your results?
I had a cut where I did exactly what I said I would do.. Did a great job with everything.. Got down from 220 to 198 (so far).. And I look significantly worse then I did a month ago.. And maybe even worse then I did at the start of the diet! Down from a 41 inch waist to 37.> Down on pants size.. Did everything right. Fuck it.
So you know.. Im just gonna starve myself until the end of the diet. Ive weighed all my options ----- Cut needs to end.
Locking myself in my apartment for the next two weeks. Aiming for 1900 calories at a 3200 EECEDF whatever that gay ass shit is called.
Anyone tried anything like this? What were your results?