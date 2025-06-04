Accelerating towards the end of a diet.

Hey man I liked the first half of that but a lot of judgement in the second half. Anyways.. I lost 3 inches on my waist so its not like I haven't been losing weight. And the reality is that I was on HGH when I was bulking so I put on fat everywhere but my belly. And a lot of that is what came off.



Why would my bloods be gross? Ive been consulting with bodybuilders on a different forum I won't mention and running my cycle related moves by them. And giving them my numbers. Blood pressure looks good.. E2 is 57.. Everything good. I fucked around with my training because I had that luxury. But I would never play with my health.



Also why the hell would you assume Im going to double down when I just told you Im changing course, and adding 6 weeks to a cut? In the middle of summer. That takes discipline man... Steroids or not. You think I want to be dieting for 5 months?



Alright.. Now addressing the first part of your post, which I 100% agree with



I took my foot off the gas. I did think the steroids would do all the heavy lifting, and I got big quickly.. So I started the cut.. Reduced protein to around 160 to save money ( I mean the shit is expensive).. And dicked around with my training.



Felt like the whole process had become too easy, so I just zoned out..



Still trying to decide when this cut ends, and how much of a cycle I run. Im either going to take off another 10 pounds and run sports TRT and do a clean bulk for a while.. Or take off 20 pounds.. All the way down to 180.. And run a full cycle at 15% bodyfat.