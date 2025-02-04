  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Abysmal state of UFC heavyweight division

joey gerbils

Looking at the rankings it's absolute dogshit. Like the worst it's ever been at HW
If Jones doesn't fight Aspinall at this point he is a coward and should be stripped. There's literally no one else.

He already beat Gane and thr next best thing after that is Volkov who's coming off a loss to Gane

Are there even any prospects in other leagues that show any promise?

I moss the days of Brock, Cain, JDS, Darwin etc
 
Charles-Darwin-Galapagos-Islands.jpg

Darwin beating HW ass back in the day <mma4>
 
stopped caring about the division in the past few months because it's so dead, aspinall could just get 10 title defenses knocking out the HW contenders in 1 minute every time because of how bad they are lol
 
Yea, so true bro!

My whole life the heavyweight champ was considered the baddest/toughest man on the planet.

Heavyweight fighters rained fear in everyone's minds.

It's fuckin terrible now... <KhabibBS>
Screenshot 2025-02-03 224235.png

I feel the same about boxing too. It's like all the big guys got jobs now lol
 
