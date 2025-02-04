Abysmal state of UFC heavyweight division

joey gerbils
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2011
- Messages
- 2,127
- Reaction score
- 1,547
Looking at the rankings it's absolute dogshit. Like the worst it's ever been at HW
If Jones doesn't fight Aspinall at this point he is a coward and should be stripped. There's literally no one else.
He already beat Gane and thr next best thing after that is Volkov who's coming off a loss to Gane
Are there even any prospects in other leagues that show any promise?
I moss the days of Brock, Cain, JDS, Darwin etc
If Jones doesn't fight Aspinall at this point he is a coward and should be stripped. There's literally no one else.
He already beat Gane and thr next best thing after that is Volkov who's coming off a loss to Gane
Are there even any prospects in other leagues that show any promise?
I moss the days of Brock, Cain, JDS, Darwin etc