WklySportsMemes
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2015
- Messages
- 12,591
- Reaction score
- 10,254
Abraham Lincoln Shared Bed with a Man for 4 Years, Fell Into 'Suicidal Depression' When He Left, Doc Says (Exclusive)
"I am the most miserable man alive," the future president wrote after his friend (and alleged lover) Joshua Speed moved away, in the documentary 'Lover Of Men'
www.yahoo.com
@Old Cat how triggered does this make you???
They are presenting this thing like its a fact....
Guess this has been a known thing for a while. Can't believe I never heard these historic documented accounts before.
What does the party of Lincoln have to say about some of this documented history????