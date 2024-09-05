Social Abraham Lincoln R* the 1st homosexual President of America ...?

www.yahoo.com

Abraham Lincoln Shared Bed with a Man for 4 Years, Fell Into 'Suicidal Depression' When He Left, Doc Says (Exclusive)

"I am the most miserable man alive," the future president wrote after his friend (and alleged lover) Joshua Speed moved away, in the documentary 'Lover Of Men'
@Old Cat how triggered does this make you???

They are presenting this thing like its a fact....
Guess this has been a known thing for a while. Can't believe I never heard these historic documented accounts before.


What does the party of Lincoln have to say about some of this documented history????
 
Not as much as knowing he’s a Republican.
 
So he liked sucking dick? Doesn't really change how I view him as a person at all....
 
filthybliss said:
So he liked sucking dick? Doesn't really change how I view him as a person at all....
I think I'm more shocked at the claim that it was normal for men to "bed eachother" back then on the regular, or that "sexuality was more fluid back then."

I don't know if I buy that at all. Will have to see the evidence the documentary presents.

If so, learned something totally new.
 
1st? Nah, James Buchanan in all likelihood.
 
C'mon. Abe wasn't gay he was heteroflexible. It was socially accepted back then. The times were different and all.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
C'mon. Abe wasn't gay he was heteroflexible. It was socially accepted back then. The times were different and all.
It's hitting the news cycle heavy now...
Peep this title..lmao hahahahahaha
They are having fun with this one.

"How Gay Was Abraham Lincoln? A New Documentary Suggests Very"​

How Gay Was Abraham Lincoln? A New Documentary Suggests Very

Lover of Men dives deep into a rumored love triangle between Lincoln, Mary Todd, and his friend Joshua Speed.
