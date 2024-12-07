Movies About to watch The Mummy (1999) for the first time...

OIP.MX9NowzRK9FWJEVZBYKJdQHaLH


The mid-90s to mid-2000s was my golden age for movies, and I've seen almost every major release of that era but The Mummy is just one of those releases I never got around to watching or any of the sequels.

Don't know why.
There's nothing I've heard about it or seen in trailers that led me to believe I'd dislike it.

So, it's downloading now... so I'm looking forward to seeing this Action/Adventure flick with supernatural elements.
 
I remember it being meh with corny CGI special effects even for the time.
 
