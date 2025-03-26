Abdul Razak Alhassan & Antonina Shevchenko have been released from the UFC

why'd they release Antonina? she's only 2-2 in her last 4. maybe she just wanted to retire?

and i thought theyd give Abdul one more shot, the guy is always in entertaining scraps and is kill or be killed. that stinks.
 
As much as it sucks, Alhassan only won 2 fights since 2018. I think UFC should keep guys who give us exciting prelims, but still he's racked up so many losses. I forgot Shechenko's sister even fought still.
 
Hotter only because Valentina continues to die her hair (badly) blonde and won't stop doing that terribly awkward dance. Her body is amazing and she looks great as a natural brunette💃🏽🥰

Just need a bag for Val's head
 
Man given what he had to go with the false sa accusation, and the type of fighter he is, i thought they would've kept him around.

i mean he's obviously a better fighter than Brundage who they put on co-main against another terrible fighter recently. If you put two fighters who are slightly above regional level fighters, one is bound to look good.

It was a Razan's time to shine against Brundage but it looked like Cody didn't want that smoke.

Brundage is an absolute can of the finest degree, and Razan is obviously better than that.

The opponents he lost to in UFC have a combined records of 69-14 at the time of their fights against Razan.
 
