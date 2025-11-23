War Wagon Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev is an animal

What's the ceiling for this guy?
24 yo at LHW, 8-0, 7 finishes, of which 6 in the first round. The guy just rushes his opponents
He won his first UFC fight in 33 seconds after winning his DWCS fight in 30 seconds

Before that, 2-0 in 4 minutes at ARES FC

Born in Chechnya, I think he has a sambo background. He started his career at ACA Young Eagles, before fighting in Turkey
He's training in a small gym in Germany with other Chechnyans (no idea why he represents Turkey), and he's managed by a Brazilian dude who brings South Americans in small promotions in Western Europe
Main question mark is if he's able to fight for more than 2 rounds, and to be the nail

In his only fight that went to the decision (5 rounds), he brawled and took down his opponent every round
 
Rakhman(ov)s are the only who can stop the Nurmagomedovs reign.
 
What's the ceiling for this guy?
24 yo at LHW, 8-0, 7 finishes, of which 6 in the first round. The guy just rushes his opponents
He won his first UFC fight in 33 seconds after winning his DWCS fight in 30 seconds

Before that, 2-0 in 4 minutes at ARES FC

Born in Chechnya, I think he has a sambo background. He started his career at ACA Young Eagles, before fighting in Turkey
He's training in a small gym in Germany with other Chechnyans (no idea why he represents Turkey), and he's managed by a Brazilian dude who brings South Americans in small promotions in Western Europe
Main question mark is if he's able to fight for more than 2 rounds, and to be the nail

In his only fight that went to the decision (5 rounds), he brawled and took down his opponent every round
I like it dude . He looks like a beast
 
He's looked impressive and flashy against absolute nobodies. Guys like this come along all the time and all we really know about him is that he's dangerous and capable of beating jobbers. The LHW division is REALLY shallow though, so it's entirely possible he gets a few more flashy wins and some eyeballs on him before getting schooled in a Fight Night main event in Singapore against a proven monster.

Or he's the real deal and clears out the division over the next 5 years.

If we're talking odds, I'll definitely bet on the former.
 
He's looked impressive and flashy against absolute nobodies. Guys like this come along all the time and all we really know about him is that he's dangerous and capable of beating jobbers. The LHW division is REALLY shallow though, so it's entirely possible he gets a few more flashy wins and some eyeballs on him before getting schooled in a Fight Night main event in Singapore against a proven monster.

Or he's the real deal and clears out the division over the next 5 years.

If we're talking odds, I'll definitely bet on the former.
Guys like this don’t come along all the time, man. Will he be derailed? Maybe. But it will be in spectacular fashion. Be grateful, for we are truly blessed.
 
Yea impressive impressive performance. He has the chance to be a star, guy looks like Mr Beast. For sure with a few more wins he will be up there
 
I like Julius Walker, but I have a sorta nasty feeling he might be next... him, or Billy Elekana.

After that you can move him onto a bigger record guy like Ibo Aslan/Junior Tafa winner or something, and if he keeps passing the tests, who knows.

But DESTROYERS sometimes get found out by tough spoiler-types. Keep him away from Oumar Sy or similar.
 
That fight was a shot of adrenaline in the neck. Dude showcased an entire MMA skill set violently in 30 seconds 👀!
 
The guy he beat is worse than CM Punk. Even a bum like Ibo Aslan KO'd him in less than a minute
 
