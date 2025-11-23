Koala
What's the ceiling for this guy?
24 yo at LHW, 8-0, 7 finishes, of which 6 in the first round. The guy just rushes his opponents
He won his first UFC fight in 33 seconds after winning his DWCS fight in 30 seconds
Before that, 2-0 in 4 minutes at ARES FC
Born in Chechnya, I think he has a sambo background. He started his career at ACA Young Eagles, before fighting in Turkey
He's training in a small gym in Germany with other Chechnyans (no idea why he represents Turkey), and he's managed by a Brazilian dude who brings South Americans in small promotions in Western Europe
Main question mark is if he's able to fight for more than 2 rounds, and to be the nail
In his only fight that went to the decision (5 rounds), he brawled and took down his opponent every round
