ABC List of Bands and Favorite Songs

…here’s a random alphabetical list of bands / musicians and my favorite songs by them:
ABBA – Take A Chance On Me
Beastie Boys – Sabotage
CCR – The Midnight Special
Dion – The Wanderer
ELO – Don’t Bring Me Down
Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman
Go-Go’s, The – Our Lips Are Sealed
Hendrix, Jimi – The Wind Cries Mary
INXS – Devil Inside
Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
KISS – Ladies Room
Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy
Marley, Bob – Could You Be Loved
Nelson, Willie – Midnight Rider
Ocean, Billy – Loverboy
Prince – Raspberry Beret
Queen – Radio Ga Ga
Rolling Stones, The – She’s So Cold
Sade – Smooth Operator
T.I. – Rubber Band Man
U2 – Even Better Than The Real Thing
Van Halen – Panama
Widespread Panic – Diner
Xx, The – Crystalised
Yoakam, Dwight – I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
ZZ Top – I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
I may add Vol. 2 if the boredom persists.
