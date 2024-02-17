ABC List of Bands and Favorite Songs

Thai Domi

Thai Domi

Silver Belt
Jan 20, 2013
14,179
3,869
…here’s a random alphabetical list of bands / musicians and my favorite songs by them:

ABBA – Take A Chance On Me

Beastie Boys – Sabotage

CCR – The Midnight Special

Dion – The Wanderer

ELO – Don’t Bring Me Down

Fleetwood Mac – Gold Dust Woman

Go-Go’s, The – Our Lips Are Sealed

Hendrix, Jimi – The Wind Cries Mary

INXS – Devil Inside

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

KISS – Ladies Room

Led Zeppelin – Houses of the Holy

Marley, Bob – Could You Be Loved

Nelson, Willie – Midnight Rider

Ocean, Billy – Loverboy

Prince – Raspberry Beret

Queen – Radio Ga Ga

Rolling Stones, The – She’s So Cold

Sade – Smooth Operator

T.I. – Rubber Band Man

U2 – Even Better Than The Real Thing

Van Halen – Panama

Widespread Panic – Diner

Xx, The – Crystalised

Yoakam, Dwight – I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

ZZ Top – I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide


I may add Vol. 2 if the boredom persists.
 
Volume Two:

AC/DC – It’s A Long Way To The Top

Beck – Where It’s At

Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill A Man

Duran Duran –Hungry Like The Wolf

Eminem – Without Me

Flock of Seagulls, A – I Ran

Guns N’ Roses – It’s So Easy

Head, Murray – One Night In Bangkok

Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

Jackson, Michael – Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough

Kinks, The - Lola

Lynn, Loretta – Coal Miner’s Daughter

Morcheeba – The Sea

Nelly – Joyous Occasion

Outkast - Xplosion

Phish – Down With Disease

Quiet Riot – Metal Health

Ray, Don – Got To Have Loving

Seger, Bob – Her Strut

Tears For Fears - Shout

UB40 – Red Red Wine

Village People - YMCA

Williams, Hank Jr. – You Can’t Judge A Book

X - …I got nothing

Yes – Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Zevon,Warren – Werewolves of London
 
