Abandoned franchises/IP's that need revitalizing

GtehMVP
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2010
- Messages
- 9,681
- Reaction score
- 23,647
Help me kill some time as I have a few hours of work to do before I can enjoy my long weekend and play Kingdome Come 2 and or FF Rebirth.
I'm exporting some long ass files and uploading others, so there's not much do in long intervals.
My first pick is Burnout. It sucks that Paradise was the last official full one as it didn't include crash mode. I loved all the side games/races/events you could do in Takedown/Revenge etc... but crash mode was my fav.
Emulation is great and all, but I'd love a new entry. Criterion Games is still at EA making NFS games, but I always preferred Burnout. I think the OG founders left though.
