Rorschachxx
is sitting first row on the Belal express.
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2018
- Messages
- 6,565
- Reaction score
- 15,210
Just been confirmed on the broadcast.
Evloevs injuries apparently too severe to turn around quick enough, so Lerone will step in and they'll fill that Co-Man spot in Chicago.
Good alternative match-up imo.
Evloevs injuries apparently too severe to turn around quick enough, so Lerone will step in and they'll fill that Co-Man spot in Chicago.
Good alternative match-up imo.
Last edited: