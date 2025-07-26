  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Aaron Pico vs Lerone Murphy set for UFC 319 (Co-Main Event)

Just been confirmed on the broadcast.

Evloevs injuries apparently too severe to turn around quick enough, so Lerone will step in and they'll fill that Co-Man spot in Chicago.

Good alternative match-up imo.

 
Interesting matchup.

Pico can jump right to top 5.

Maybe title shot for Evloev now? Or no?
 
319 shaping up to be quite a proper card.


Good on the UFC to start beefing some of these PPV’s up.

I don’t get the hype with Pico, but this is a solid well matched fight.
 
Great fight now, but Prospect vs Prospect fights always hurt in the long run
 
Now, this fight is much better.


I'm also rooting for Evloev to fight for the title.
 
