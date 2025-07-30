Unheralded Truth
This was cool to see, Aaron sharing the pic and Khamzat commenting that Pico is #1
pounding each other behind the barn.
Dricus “Vanilla Gorilla” du PlessisKhamzat knows he’s up against an official certified African gorilla
Never seen kham train this hard
Pico probably could've been an Olympic wrestler had he not pursued MMA. I'm sure he has some nice tips for Khamza
He would’ve smoked movsar as wellI have rolled with Pico, he’s legit fucking heavyweight strong! He was sparring some of the pros doing burnout rounds(fresh guy every 5minutes) and ragdolled everyone he could get his hands on! I expect him to butcher Lerone and make it look easy.
He beat some of the best collegiate wrestlers in the country leading up to the olympics. Multiple time national champions.Pico probably could've been an Olympic wrestler had he not pursued MMA. I'm sure he has some nice tips for Khamzat.