Media Aaron Pico & Khamzat Chimaev helping and supporting each other (UFC 319)

Pico probably could've been an Olympic wrestler had he not pursued MMA. I'm sure he has some nice tips for Khamzat.
 
I have rolled with Pico, he’s legit fucking heavyweight strong! He was sparring some of the pros doing burnout rounds(fresh guy every 5minutes) and ragdolled everyone he could get his hands on! I expect him to butcher Lerone and make it look easy.
 
Aaron Pico looks a lot like Shia LaBeouf I just now realized.
 
So far this thread has produced lots of sherdoggers that want sex with Aaron Pico.

Very nice.
 
Unheralded Truth said:


This was cool to see, Aaron sharing the pic and Khamzat commenting that Pico is #1
Khazmat gets the belt next

Pico gets it within a year and a half.

2 of the scariest guys in the sport atm

Probably hands down the 2 best wrestlers
 
John makfresshi said:
I have rolled with Pico, he’s legit fucking heavyweight strong! He was sparring some of the pros doing burnout rounds(fresh guy every 5minutes) and ragdolled everyone he could get his hands on! I expect him to butcher Lerone and make it look easy.
He would’ve smoked movsar as well

Easily

Movsar knew what was coming
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Pico probably could've been an Olympic wrestler had he not pursued MMA. I'm sure he has some nice tips for Khamzat.
He beat some of the best collegiate wrestlers in the country leading up to the olympics. Multiple time national champions.

And did it without a collegiate career. At 18-19 years old.

People don’t realize how much of a wrestling prodigy this guy is / was.

He would’ve absolutely gotten gold if he continued wrestling, but he chose mma instead.
 
