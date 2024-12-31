Hellowhosthat
Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
- Joined
- May 30, 2019
- Messages
- 59,037
- Reaction score
- 130,571
I think Scott Coker jacked his contract up to like 800k per fight before PFL bought Bellator so that may have been why he only got one fight in 2024.
Definitely can see him as top 5 caliber in the FW division if he comes over to UFC.
He'd be a very good addition to the UFC, I don't see it tho. These guys like Archuleta, Pitbull brothers and Doumbé are too cozy over there to make that big move. I wish I'm wrong tho! Would love to see them in the octagon.
Pretty much all of the big name Bellator guys hate PFL's rule and are trying to get free from their contracts.He'd be a very good addition to the UFC, I don't see it tho. These guys like Archuleta, Pitbull brothers and Doumbé are too cozy over there to make that big move. I wish I'm wrong tho! Would love to see them in the octagon.