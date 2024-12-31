News Aaron Pico is now a free agent.

Remember when he signed with Bellator back in the day and Scott Coker was acting like he just acquired Thanos , and then the catastrophe it was when he lost his debut to some job guy , those were good times
 
Still healthy and made good money. Not someone to complain about his fate. Good luck to him. He has many bouts left ahead of him.
 
svmr_db said:
I think Scott Coker jacked his contract up to like 800k per fight before PFL bought Bellator so that may have been why he only got one fight in 2024.

Definitely can see him as top 5 caliber in the FW division if he comes over to UFC.
They blew all their money this year on Ngannou, while putting guys like Pico, Pitbull, Mix, ect. on the shelf.
 
Yes!!!!

I am a self diagnosed Pico Truther at this point. But I still see him as an instant top 5 guy in the UFC despite his bad luck in lesser Orgs. He is in his peak age wise. Make it happen.

What's the timeline look like once the exclusive period expires in January? Assume they have matching rights but for how long?
 
He'd be a very good addition to the UFC, I don't see it tho. These guys like Archuleta, Pitbull brothers and Doumbé are too cozy over there to make that big move. I wish I'm wrong tho! Would love to see them in the octagon.
 
MGS said:
He'd be a very good addition to the UFC, I don't see it tho. These guys like Archuleta, Pitbull brothers and Doumbé are too cozy over there to make that big move. I wish I'm wrong tho! Would love to see them in the octagon.
You're a bit out of date brother. Patricio has been agitating to go to the UFC for months
 
He’s come into his own recently, probably in his prime now. Would be smart for the UFC to sign him, with his skill set he can be top 5-10. His chin is still his kryptonite though.
 
I heard about this new up and comer Ed, Erik, something like that last name is Silva.

Pico vs Silva fight to make
 
MGS said:
He'd be a very good addition to the UFC, I don't see it tho. These guys like Archuleta, Pitbull brothers and Doumbé are too cozy over there to make that big move. I wish I'm wrong tho! Would love to see them in the octagon.
Pretty much all of the big name Bellator guys hate PFL's rule and are trying to get free from their contracts.
 
Keep him away from hard hitting strikers if he does sign.
 
