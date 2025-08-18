  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Aaron Pico and Ben Askren - Who was a better freestyle wrestler before their MMA career?

I’ve always thought having an outstanding freestyle wrestling resume would translate to championship material in the UFC. Things have changed through the years, and having an elite wrestling background in freestyle just doesn’t cut it like how it used to unless if you’re Khamzat.

Looking at Pico’s resume, his wrestling background is super impressive that reminds me of a younger Ben Askren. Between the two, who was the better freestyle wrestler?
 
