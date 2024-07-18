Social A woman becomes commander of the Canadian Armed Forces for the first time

BY ROB GILLIES
Updated 3:35 PM BRT, July 18, 2024

TORONTO (AP) — A woman has become the top commander of Canada’s military for the first time.
Gen. Jennie Carignan officially took over command of the Canadian Armed Forces in a ceremony at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Carignan is the first woman to lead the military of any Group of 20 or Group of Seven country.

“That could create a model and a change in terms of what is possible for women,” Carignan said. “It’s a great step forward. It is a result of many, many years within the Canadian Forces.”

53774325702_d2227345b2_c.jpg

Carignan was promoted to the rank of general during the change-of-command ceremony, after being chosen by Trudeau’s government to become Canada’s first female defense chief.

Trudeau called it a historic day and praised Carignan as someone of the right caliber to take over. He named her to the role earlier this month.

“You are the very first woman to ever become Chief of the Defense staff in Canada, the very first in the G7 and the G20. You are a role model for all Canadians and the world,” Trudeau said during the ceremony.

In 2018, Trudeau appointed the first female head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and his Cabinet has been 50% female since he took office in 2015.

maxresdefault.jpg

Carignan is no stranger to firsts. She was also the first woman to command a combat unit in the Canadian military, and her career has included deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Syria.


For the last three years, she has been the chief of professional conduct and culture, a job created as a result of the sexual misconduct scandal in 2021.

Carignan called the promotion a natural step and said that she is grateful.

“I’m ready for this. I’ve worked all of this time,” she said.

She said her top priorities include recruitment and retention.

The appointment comes as Canada continues to face criticism from NATO allies for not spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense. The Canadian government recently said that it would reach its NATO commitment by 2032, but specifics have yet to be provided.


https://apnews.com/article/canada-woman-commander-of-military-46901a46212d11d1f9c4c67f212da9bf
 
Most likely government does think that she will be suitable to conduct deNazification if there will be necessity to help conduct small special operation.
Ofc it is interesting why Canada doesn't wants to spend 2% of GDP for defense if to take in mind that Matushka isn't far away from Canada and there are also idiots in North Korea barking about new long range missiles tests and that they will develop new submarines etc.
 
Nonsense. Another virtue signal hiring by the king of black face. This woman was in charge of culture and conduct prior. Misogyny and racism. Sexism. Her focus is, and will be, on things that have absolutely nothing to do with why Canada fosters a C-tier military.

Can't wait to see Trudope out of office, it's been a pathetic ride to watch.
 
