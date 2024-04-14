A weird thing about the Jiri fight

Masturbin








Rakic looked like and was the better fighter. Jiri was a step behind and getting pieced up. More technical and calculated. Jiri tried to close that gap with chaos but was not working fully until round 2.
The weird thing is that Rakic was winning, in control and better than Jiri yet in round 2 it looked like Jiri finding his shot and inviting chaos was undeniable.
Tldr: Rakic was the better fighter but destined to lose.
