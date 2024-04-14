A weird thing about the Jiri fight

Masturbin said: Rakic looked like and was the better fighter. Jiri was a step behind and getting pieced up. More technical and calculated. Jiri tried to close that gap with chaos but was not working fully until round 2.



The weird thing is that Rakic was winning, in control and better than Jiri yet in round 2 it looked like Jiri finding his shot and inviting chaos was undeniable.



Tldr: Rakic was the better fighter but destined to lose.

Rakic is a kickboxer, so that first part of the fight was what he was looking for. I think a lot of people forget how good he is at kickboxing because he was utilizing the weakness of some guys like Smith and Santos, which was that they cant fight off their back at all. So he was turning into a wrestler for awhile to be strategic.But yeah, the dudes got great range and diversity in his striking. Id love to see him lean into this skill set more often