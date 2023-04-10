A very long high bridge or a very long tunnel - Which scares you more?

Which scares you more?

biscuitsbrah said:
I’d say for me the bridge is probably scarier. The tunnel is definitely harder to drive through though. Something about tunnels fucks with my depth perception
do they got a lot of tunnels in Hawaii?

growing up in Colorado we had bunches of tunnels up in he mountains but not very many bridges. the longest one I regularly was on was in the San Luis Valley


so now big long bridges scare me but tunnels are ok
 
They have a couple. They aren’t that long though
 
I can see the pros and cons of both and would understand why some would be leerier of one or the other.

Personally, if I had to choose then I most definitely would pick tunnels because as has already been mentioned they are more dangerous in terms of vehicle accidents/fire.
 
Neither.

My wife is terrified of bridges.
And heights.
 
Neither. But looking at a crane operator on the top of a skyscraper gives me weak knees.
 
Bridge. At least the tunnel will give me the courtesy of a quick burial.
 
Bridges are scary. I visited some tunnels/caves in Japan and it's kinda gross too. It's the spiders that fuck me up.
 
I've never had a problem with tunnels as long as they were adequately lit. I don't like bridges. Traveling over tall bridges activates motion sickness in me for some reason.
 
