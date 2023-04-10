A very long high bridge or a very long tunnel - Which scares you more?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Jun 28, 2010
31,600
41,245
Which scares you more?
do they got a lot of tunnels in Hawaii?I’d say for me the bridge is probably scarier. The tunnel is definitely harder to drive through though. Something about tunnels fucks with my depth perception
They have a couple. They aren’t that long thoughdo they got a lot of tunnels in Hawaii?
growing up in Colorado we had bunches of tunnels up in he mountains but not very many bridges. the longest one I regularly was on was in the San Luis Valley
so now big long bridges scare me but tunnels are ok
A long tunnel is I believe the more dangerous the two in terms of crashes and fires.
What about an underwater tunnel?