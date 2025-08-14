  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

A thread about Urijah Faber

-Simultaneously held the Gladiator Challenge and KOTC BW belts, while also holding the WEC FW belt. 3 promotion, 2 weight class champ.

-5 title defense streak in WEC with wins over Cruz, Jeff Curran, and a past prime Little Eagle 🦅

-The face (chin) of WEC. Closest thing to a star that they had imo. Always waved “hi” to mom on the camera 👋

-Founded TAM. We joke now, but TAM was a top gym for a long time, especially for fighters in the lighter weight classes.

-Couldn’t beat MTB. That elbow miss where MTB just drilled him was one of those crazy MMA moments that stands out in my mind.

Bottom line; Faber was the first sub-155 fighter that I knew or cared about. He definitely helped to pioneer the lighter weight classes for the masses, and if we’re going off title defense streak alone and considering WEC had the top talent at that time, he’s arguably top 5 FW all time behind the holy trinity of Aldo, Max, and Volk.
 
Most exciting manlet there was in wec outside aldo. Brought a lot of attention and was a very exciting fighter. Not sure what to complain about. If every fighter had to be the best ever then why bother even watching or ever stepping in the cage. He did ok
 
He was the face of the WEC and at one point one of the most popular fighters in the world. Had a solid UFC career too even though he didn’t win any belts. Respect.
 
Uriah and Joe B are tied for most TS without a win, 0-4/0-4

Both excellent fighters who faced the wrong opponents at the right time.
 
While true, this applies to 99% of all fighters to be fair. His grit in the MTB rematch alone... throwing elbows til the bitter end with 2 broken hands is the definition of a championship mindset. KOTC and WEC were legit titles at that time

Belal did in fact win a ufc belt, but nobody gives a shit about him nobody ever will.

Faber is practically royalty by comparison
 
WEC title at FW, BW, and FLW should count as legit. They were the premier promotion for those weight classes, which did not exist in UFC at the time.
 
Faber defended the WEC FW title 5 times at a time when the WEC had the sport's best FW roster...and did it under the Zuffa banner.

The whole "never won the title" argument has always been complete nonsense, and anyone who makes that argument should be ignored as having zero credibility.
 
I thought this would be a given. Very surprised by some of the posts itt.
 
Urijah - Oh Shit I broke both my hands guess I'll just throw elbows for the rest of the fight.

<{JustBleed}>
If you don't like the California Kid then I don't like U!
<Prem771>
 
Who's MTB? Mike Brown?
 
