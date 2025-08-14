A thread about Urijah Faber

Pequeño Corey
Hungry Ghost Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2014
- Messages
- 15,825
- Reaction score
- 22,813
-Simultaneously held the Gladiator Challenge and KOTC BW belts, while also holding the WEC FW belt. 3 promotion, 2 weight class champ.
-5 title defense streak in WEC with wins over Cruz, Jeff Curran, and a past prime Little Eagle
-The face (chin) of WEC. Closest thing to a star that they had imo. Always waved “hi” to mom on the camera
-Founded TAM. We joke now, but TAM was a top gym for a long time, especially for fighters in the lighter weight classes.
-Couldn’t beat MTB. That elbow miss where MTB just drilled him was one of those crazy MMA moments that stands out in my mind.
Bottom line; Faber was the first sub-155 fighter that I knew or cared about. He definitely helped to pioneer the lighter weight classes for the masses, and if we’re going off title defense streak alone and considering WEC had the top talent at that time, he’s arguably top 5 FW all time behind the holy trinity of Aldo, Max, and Volk.
-5 title defense streak in WEC with wins over Cruz, Jeff Curran, and a past prime Little Eagle
-The face (chin) of WEC. Closest thing to a star that they had imo. Always waved “hi” to mom on the camera
-Founded TAM. We joke now, but TAM was a top gym for a long time, especially for fighters in the lighter weight classes.
-Couldn’t beat MTB. That elbow miss where MTB just drilled him was one of those crazy MMA moments that stands out in my mind.
Bottom line; Faber was the first sub-155 fighter that I knew or cared about. He definitely helped to pioneer the lighter weight classes for the masses, and if we’re going off title defense streak alone and considering WEC had the top talent at that time, he’s arguably top 5 FW all time behind the holy trinity of Aldo, Max, and Volk.