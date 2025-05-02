A theoretical question. Hopefully not too silly for the forum.

WillyWarminski said:
If you were limited (for any reason) to choosing ONLY 2 exercises going forward.
What would you choose and why?
Do you mean specific exercises or forms of exercise?
Like could I still play sports, run, etc?
 
vision1 said:
Awwww c'mon man...

Okay - for strength or muscularity only.

You can carry on playing badminton but NO olympic lifting. Mmkay?
 
If Olympic lifts are off the table, I'd do hex bar deficit DL and barbell push presses, to built and retain as much muscle mass as possible. That and I'd continue training BJJ/wrestling/Judo.

If Oly lifts are allowed and count as 1 exercise, I'd go C&J + barbell back squats.
 
Zercher Rear Lunges and 1 Arm Jerk

Holding the bar in the zercher position will help develop the upper back muscles and I like lunges more than squats these days.
Single arm jerk covers power for both the upper and lower body.
Both exercises have a major stabilisation element for the entire body.

Plus they are two of my favourite exercises to do.
 
Double down on sandbag shoulder carries & burpee broad jumps
 
