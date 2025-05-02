A theoretical question. Hopefully not too silly for the forum.

WillyWarminski
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 579
- Reaction score
- 1,026
If you were limited (for any reason) to choosing ONLY 2 exercises going forward.
What would you choose and why?
What would you choose and why?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Do you mean specific exercises or forms of exercise?If you were limited (for any reason) to choosing ONLY 2 exercises going forward.
What would you choose and why?
Awwww c'mon man...Do you mean specific exercises or forms of exercise?
Like could I still play sports, run, etc?
DealAwwww c'mon man...
Okay - for strength or muscularity only.
You can carry on playing badminton but NO olympic lifting. Mmkay?
I wasn't expecting sandbags (from anybody).Deal
2 lifts only ...
Maybe sand bag shouldering and pushups