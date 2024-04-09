A study of spinning attacks

A study of spinning attacksSpinning attacks are a flashy high risk maneuver in martial arts. However, oftentimes with high risks comes high rewards.And despite how flashy and obvious spinning attacks may seem there are actually a number of ways to set a trap for your opponent, so they fall right into your spinning attack.The first way I want to cover is pushing your opponent to the ropes or cage. This gives your opponents less room to move and no room to move backwards which is the most common defense to spinning attacks.In this clip with Michael venom Paige, Paige has his opponent against the cage giving no room to move backwards. Once his opponent is in position he finishes him with a flashy tornado kick.This next clip shows Stephen Thompson landing a spinning wheel kick against Gilbert burns.When Thompson advances and puts burns near the cage giving him little room to move Thompson takes advantage, and capitalizes swiftly with a spinning wheel kickIn this clip of probably Raymond Daniels most famous knockout he utilizes a spinning attack to push his opponent to the cage, setting him in position for another spinning attack.This time Daniels uses what I call a tornado punch. Utilizing the big spin to cause his opponent to back up. You can even see his opponent back up and run out of room before Daniels hits him with a devastating spinning attack.In this example with Raphael cavalante, cavalante throws a high rear roundhouse kick, causing his opponent to retreat near the cage. But cavalante’s kick misses, but with his opponent having little room to move he follows up with a lead spinning backfist knocking down his opponent.Here are some more examples of this setup specifically.The next setup I want to talk about is catching your opponent circling into your spinning attack. And this one complements the first greatly. Oftentimes caught near the ropes or cage a fighter will circle in one direction to escape. However this can lead to them circling right into a spinning attack.In this example one fighter is again caught retreating to the cage. But with little room to move he attempts to circle out, only to move himself right into a tornado kick to the body.In this example with Ryan hall he actually uses two spinning attacks. Using the first one to set up the second one. The most common defense to a spinning attack is to quickly back up, however some fighters use this to their advantage. As seen in the clip below, Ryan Hall uses the first spinning attack to back up his opponent to the cage. Now against the cage his opponent looks for a way out and circles to his right.However his opponent finds himself circling into Ryan Hall's second spinning attack, a spinning wheel kick, which cuts off his opponent's exit.Another example is with Jon Jones. Jones can be seen following his opponent to cut him off. And then as soon as his opponent circles to escape Jones' advance he circles right into a spinning wheel kick.This next setup is about faking low then going high with a spinning attack. Another example of Raymond Daniels utilizing a spinning attack is when he fought in glory kickboxing.He can be seen raising his lead leg to fake a low sidekick before swiftly following up with a high spinning attack.Lando vannata also used the same setup in the ufc to score a spinning wheel kick knockout.Faking low with his lead leg before going up high with a spinning wheel kick. And this video actually breaks down the ko in depth.These next two examples show Alexander Gufastson and Brendan Schaub faking low then going up high with a spinning elbow.In both examples they use their lead hand and a quick level change to fake a takedown, causing their opponent to lower their guards.Then immediately after the level change they spin through catching their opponent with a spinning elbow.Alexander gufastsonBrendan schaubThis next set up is about using a spinning attack to catch your opponent when they're being over aggressive. And this one can be seen with plenty of examples.This example featuring fighter Bruce Boyington, showcases him catching his opponent with a spinning wheel kick as his opponent comes in too hot.But what stands out to me about this setup is the variety of spinning attacks that it works with.Bryan Ortega, Dong Hyun Kim, and Ricardo Ramos can be seen using this tactic to land a devastating spinning elbow.And Cory sandhagen can be seen catching tj dillashaw with this tactic, except he used a spinning backfist.Brian OrtegaDong Hyun KimRicardo RamosCory sandhagenThe key to this setup is timing, timing your opponent when they come in too aggressively to catch them during their wreckless advance.In this example with Paul Felder he specifically chooses to stand his ground before throwing the spinning backfist.And this is a key element in landing spinning attacks, very often you see fighters chase their opponent when they throw a spinning attack rather than letting their opponent come to them before catching them as they come in. Another example of this would be shonie Carter's classic ko of matt Serra.In this example Shonie Carter misses a big roundhouse kick and Matt Serra attempts to capitalize with a big punch. However Carter follows up with a spinning backfist catching Matt Serra during his sudden advance.This next setup is actually about using the clinch to set up your spinning attack.And this tactic is most commonly seen with spinning elbows.For the case with spinning elbows the fighter using the elbow will put themselves right in position to break clinch with the spinning elbow itself.And here are some examples of Robert Whitaker, maycee barber and Cory sandhagen ustizing this.Robert WhitakerMaycee barberCory sandhagenIn Robert Whitaker’s example he uses an overlook in the clinch, and then breaks the clinch with the same arm he has the overlook with, using a spinning elbow.And both Cory sandhagen and maycee barber simply frame on their opponents arm of bicep, before throwing a spinning elbow with the same arm.And Stipe miocic used this same tactic to set up the ultra rare spinning elbow to the body.UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain also used a very similar tactic, only this time he uses it to set up a spinning wheel kick.When a clinch is broken in MMA the fighter pinned against the cage will usually look to immediately circle away from their opponent.Jourdain takes full advantage of this by throwing a spinning wheel in the direction his opponent is circling.The next tactic is one that I was able to find more examples of than I originally expected.This tactic is about grabbing a hold of your opponents legs then following up with a spinning attack.The most common version is catching your opponent's kick and then with a spinning elbow.Here are some examples.But in this creative example from al ioquinta, al grabs a hold of his opponent leg by shooting in on a single leg takedown. But rather than finishing the takedown, Al throws a creative spinning elbow.And this is just part one on my study of spinning attacks. Depending on how this one does I will release a part two.