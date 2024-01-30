



"Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to watch. It’s just kind of funny that the UFC felt the need to stack this card, so much to make it feel like Sean is the draw (chuckle). It’s actually comical, because I know

people are inclined to shit on 300. I’m like, well, a lot of those fights that people probably would’ve wanted, were on 299 for whatever reason. I mean, it doesn’t take much to kind of draw conclusions - you

want to build somebody up, you build up and you bring the other eyeballs with all these other people. And with that said, I think Chito has to play the long game, chip away and I think his gas tank and durability

will start to take over. I don't think Sean is as tough mentally."