Media A. Sterling: UFC's push of O'Malley is comical - the reason fans now complain on their 300

"Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to watch. It’s just kind of funny that the UFC felt the need to stack this card, so much to make it feel like Sean is the draw (chuckle). It’s actually comical, because I know
people are inclined to shit on 300. I’m like, well, a lot of those fights that people probably would’ve wanted, were on 299 for whatever reason. I mean, it doesn’t take much to kind of draw conclusions - you
want to build somebody up, you build up and you bring the other eyeballs with all these other people. And with that said, I think Chito has to play the long game, chip away and I think his gas tank and durability
will start to take over. I don't think Sean is as tough mentally."
 
"Don't get me wrong, I'm going to watch. It's just kind of funny that the UFC felt the need to stack this card, so much to make it feel like Sean is the draw (chuckle). It's actually comical, because I know
people are inclined to shit on 300. I'm like, well, a lot of those fights that people probably would've wanted, were on 299 for whatever reason. I mean, it doesn't take much to kind of draw conclusions - you
want to build somebody up, you build up and you bring the other eyeballs with all these other people. And with that said, I think Chito has to play the long game, chip away and I think his gas tank and durability
will start to take over. I don't think Sean is as tough mentally."
The UFC is banking on Sean in attracting the younger Gen Z fans, so of course they are going to push him.

Sean took away everything Aljo worked for, and now Aljo is no longer remembered as a champion, but a classically trained actor
 
He mad.

If you want to build a star you give them good undercard support to draw eyeballs until they can stand on their own.
 
