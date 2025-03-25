  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

A stat that highlights how inactive Jon has been over his career

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
1,376
Reaction score
4,631

rXIlbyx.jpeg



No doubt Jon achieved a lot but imagine if he didn't have all the other stuff that's caused him to be inactive over multiple extended periods of his career to this day.
 
Sherdog is:
A) More triggered by Jon Jones
B) More triggered by Bryce Mitchell

Someone please throw that lil poll up.

Thanks in advance.
 
Considering most of his inactivity is suspensions from cheating. Get rid of those, and he’d have multiple losses. His whole career is one massive asterisk.

That’s why the majority of Sherdog will NEVER consider him to be anything but a lowlife cheating coward.
 
Doesn't prove a thing really, champions cannot fight at the same pace as eternal Journeymen like Holland. holland is just exceptionally active. compare him to literally ANY champ and it looks bad.


Sherdoggers are quick to forget, But there was a good decade where jon was pretty much unanimously the most active champion, up until the hit and run, he was fighting the most regularly 2-3 times per year.
 
that's a fair comparison. their careers have had roughly the same trajectory
 
TempleoftheDog said:
He is NOT undefeated, though.
Click to expand...
Insofar as you are talking about sanctioned UFC fights, and their official outcomes, yes he is undefeated.

If you mean he should have lost some of the fights he officially won, or he lost at being a good person, or that he lost at chess, or that he lost at maths, then that is a different story. But Jon Jones is undefeated in the UFC.
 
I am sure Jon Jones could easily fight 3-4x a year against midcarders like Holland. The difference is Jon wouldn't lose as often as he wins agaist that comp.

A bunch of guys reach the top and love not fighting anymore. That is what happens more times than not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AndrewGolota48
I don't dispute that Khabib is an all time great, but how can fans justify his legendarily shameful ducking of GSP? Perhaps the most shameful ever.
6 7 8
Replies
141
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
MarioLemieux
Why the narrative that Jon is a duck will always haunt his legacy
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,168
Messages
57,077,941
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top