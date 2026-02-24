A song that makes everyone think of the same thing.

So many 80/90s classic movie/song combos.

Eye of the Tiger
Time of My Life
"Youre the best around"
Unchained Melody
Singing in the Rain
Lunatic Fringe
Danger Zone
 
Every single person thinks of young Leo standing on the front of the boat doing the "I'm the king of the world!" pose when they hear this one


Insecure Sherdoggers finna claim they dont even know this song but they fulla shit, we all know it, we all love it!


 
Had my first wank to this scene from 9 1/2 Weeks
Now you can all think of me too
 
I can never think of that without thinking of this:
 
Thank you Brother Pete, was coming back to add that one.

Made for a good date movie back in the day. Teenaged Thrawn ended up seeing that flick 3 times in theaters with 3 different ladies. Probably would've been more but #3 decided to get me all to herself afterward.
 
scwEtZ.gif
 
