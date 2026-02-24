A song that makes everyone think of the same thing.

Madmartigains
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2023
- Messages
- 224
- Reaction score
- 637
Every single person thinks of young Leo standing on the front of the boat doing the "I'm the king of the world!" pose when they hear this one
Insecure Sherdoggers finna claim they dont even know this song but they fulla shit, we all know it, we all love it!
Every single person thinks of young Leo standing on the front of the boat doing the "I'm the king of the world!" pose when they hear this one
Insecure Sherdoggers finna claim they dont even know this song but they fulla shit, we all know it, we all love it!