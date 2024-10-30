A Slice of Boring Cheese between 2 Slices of Plain Bland Bread is America's Favorite Sandwich

Rhood
R E A L L Y America?
You can't be serious!
Survey of 2,000 people reveals that grilled cheese, chicken, and turkey rule the sandwich category as America’s favorites.
Overall, Americans’ favorite sandwiches are Grilled Cheese (42%), Chicken (40%), Turkey (30%), Ham (27%), Tuna (24%), Egg (21%), PB&J (21%), and Meatball sandwiches (19%).
The survey found that sandwiches make up 30% of the average American’s diet. In fact, nearly half (46%) claimed that they could live on sandwiches alone for the rest of their lives.
Grilled cheese or chicken? New poll reveals America's favorite sandwich
Who doesn't love a good sandwich? A new survey reveals which tasty treat Americans simply can't live without.
studyfinds.org