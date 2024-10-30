A Slice of Boring Cheese between 2 Slices of Plain Bland Bread is America's Favorite Sandwich

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,341
Reaction score
7,531
R E A L L Y America?
You can't be serious!


09122022-GrilledCheeseRecipe-AmandaSuarez-Step3-3d921841c8a741ac8b639184944cd02f.JPG


Survey of 2,000 people reveals that grilled cheese, chicken, and turkey rule the sandwich category as America’s favorites.
Overall, Americans’ favorite sandwiches are Grilled Cheese (42%), Chicken (40%), Turkey (30%), Ham (27%), Tuna (24%), Egg (21%), PB&J (21%), and Meatball sandwiches (19%).

The survey found that sandwiches make up 30% of the average American’s diet. In fact, nearly half (46%) claimed that they could live on sandwiches alone for the rest of their lives.

studyfinds.org

Grilled cheese or chicken? New poll reveals America's favorite sandwich

Who doesn't love a good sandwich? A new survey reveals which tasty treat Americans simply can't live without.
studyfinds.org studyfinds.org
 
I once had to teach my uncle how to make a grilled cheese. He’s a bright guy. I thought. Til I tried to teach him to make a grilled cheese sandwich.
 
Grilled cheese is awesome and you can add bacon or ham to that bad boy and really treat yourself. TS needs a grilled cheese and that first bite will tell him that there is good in this mad, mad world.
 
Has anyone ever used Mayo instead of butter on grilled cheese, I never have but I’ve read in more than 1 place that it’s next level
Also putting some type of delicious meat inside of the grill cheese is basically fine dining
 
Do you really think 2000 losers, with nothing better to do than answer some stupid survey, is actually a good representation of the entire population?
If so, you’re the the exact type of person they publish this garbage for. That said, anyone that doesn’t love a good grilled cheese sandwhich is probably a serial killer.
 
Elvis. said:
Has anyone ever used Mayo instead of butter on grilled cheese, I never have but I’ve read in more than 1 place that it’s next level
Also putting some type of delicious meat inside of the grill cheese is basically fine dining
Click to expand...

I tried that and found it very weird. Lacked the savory, comforting flavor butter has.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,063
Messages
56,428,264
Members
175,218
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top