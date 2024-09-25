Media A Six Feet 7 inch giant fought at 155 pounds

K

koa pomaikai

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
205
Reaction score
546
Kevin Christian standing in at 6’7 with an 80 wing span and now fights at 205, but used to fight at 155.

This is like Jon Jones dropping down and fighting at 155.

Here is the fight:


www.tapology.com

Kevin Christian vs. Guilherme Martins, Mr. Cage 20 | MMA Bout | Tapology

Christian vs. Martins at Mr. Cage 20 on Tapology. View Christian vs. Martins fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,060
Messages
56,236,317
Members
175,118
Latest member
bababooey504

Share this page

Back
Top