koa pomaikai
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 205
- Reaction score
- 546
Kevin Christian standing in at 6’7 with an 80 wing span and now fights at 205, but used to fight at 155.
This is like Jon Jones dropping down and fighting at 155.
Here is the fight:
This is like Jon Jones dropping down and fighting at 155.
Here is the fight:
Kevin Christian vs. Guilherme Martins, Mr. Cage 20 | MMA Bout | Tapology
Christian vs. Martins at Mr. Cage 20 on Tapology. View Christian vs. Martins fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com