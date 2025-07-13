A simple way to fix modern MMA's cage-hugging problem

The Thompson-Bonfim robbery last night lead to another cage-hugger winning. It's starting to slowly destroy my interest in the sport. Here's a simple, easy fix:

You have a new official outside the cage, holding a stopwatch. They're counting how long one fighter holds the other fighter up against the cage, while they're both standing (not, when they're on the ground). If:
  • One fighter exceeds 45 seconds of cage holding, they lose half a point. Automatically
  • Exceeds 1 minute 15 seconds of cage holding? Lose a full point, automatically
  • Exceeds 1 minute 30 seconds? Loses 2 points
I'm not married to those specific numbers- you could adjust them up, down, whatever. The point is that fighters are incentivized to not hold their opponent up against the fence for too long. But it's better than automatically separating them- the fighter knows they have a certain amount of cage grinding time they can use each round. How they choose to allocate that time is up to them. Really want to get a takedown up against the fence? Hey, it's your call how you use the time allotted to you, do whatever you want.

Simple, easy fix that still allows the fighters to make decisions, doesn't needlessly interrupt the action with ref separations, but still incentivizes less cage hugging. LFG
 
You can make up a rule for anything you don’t like and pretend it will “fix things”, but the only way to actually fix anything is starting to penalize fighters for the crap they do and it is just not happening. We have been complaining for decades about eyepokes, groin kicks, oil checks and what not. It is illegal, but nobody does anything about it. Damage is the primary criteria, but judges will still be judges. Until refs and judges start officiating differently, nothing will change.
 
Ive suggested this over the years too. For lay and pray snd wall and stall. We need like a shot clock in nba. Improve position or land a significant strike or attempt a submission for it to be reset.

Reality is nothing will change. Its been a problem for 10+ years at this point. If anything its less of a problem now. Fighters have gotten better at dealing with it. Thompson is just old
 
I like the idea. Moves the fight forward. I'm guessing ref will have to be the one counting though? So do they carry a stopwatch and reset it every round? I feel like there could be an exciting fight that has clinches as breaks that if you add up enough time in a round they might cross the threshold and be unfairly penalized. Also if it is consecutive, you know guys will break and reset again afterwards.
 
Sorry didn't read all that.


I'm assuming it is about electrifying the fence.

I'm down.
This is a good idea and provides ample motivation for the fighter being pushed against the fence to work his way out. Alternatively we may see wins by way of electrocution which is also exciting.

Send it up the ladder.
 
Electrify the fucking thing...
jE8Mym.gif
 
naw, let the crowd stab spears through the cage from the outside and fight to the death imo.

OR better yet a bunch of little japanese dudes that start slapping u from over the top of the cage if u get too close. And allow knee's and soccer kicks and punches to the back oof the head etc. let em fight!
 
taking points is a stupid idea but the ref last night should have broken them up at the end of the 3rd round, it went on too long.
 
My answer to these threads is always the same; we need less rules not more.
 
