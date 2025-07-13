A simple way to fix modern MMA's cage-hugging problem

sakfjgadsyukgf
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2014
- Messages
- 405
- Reaction score
- 174
The Thompson-Bonfim robbery last night lead to another cage-hugger winning. It's starting to slowly destroy my interest in the sport. Here's a simple, easy fix:
You have a new official outside the cage, holding a stopwatch. They're counting how long one fighter holds the other fighter up against the cage, while they're both standing (not, when they're on the ground). If:
Simple, easy fix that still allows the fighters to make decisions, doesn't needlessly interrupt the action with ref separations, but still incentivizes less cage hugging. LFG
You have a new official outside the cage, holding a stopwatch. They're counting how long one fighter holds the other fighter up against the cage, while they're both standing (not, when they're on the ground). If:
- One fighter exceeds 45 seconds of cage holding, they lose half a point. Automatically
- Exceeds 1 minute 15 seconds of cage holding? Lose a full point, automatically
- Exceeds 1 minute 30 seconds? Loses 2 points
Simple, easy fix that still allows the fighters to make decisions, doesn't needlessly interrupt the action with ref separations, but still incentivizes less cage hugging. LFG