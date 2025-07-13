A simple way to fix modern MMA's cage-hugging problem

One fighter exceeds 45 seconds of cage holding, they lose half a point. Automatically

The Thompson-Bonfim robbery last night lead to another cage-hugger winning. It's starting to slowly destroy my interest in the sport. Here's a simple, easy fix:You have a new official outside the cage, holding a stopwatch. They're counting how long one fighter holds the other fighter up against the cage, while they're both standing (not, when they're on the ground). If:I'm not married to those specific numbers- you could adjust them up, down, whatever. The point is that fighters are incentivized to not hold their opponent up against the fence. But it's better than automatically separating them- the fighter knows they have a certain amount of cage grinding time they can use each round. How they choose to allocate that time is up to them. Really want to get a takedown up against the fence? Hey, it's your call how you use the time allotted to you, do whatever you want.Simple, easy fix that still allows the fighters to make decisions, doesn't needlessly interrupt the action with ref separations, but still incentivizes less cage hugging. LFG