A serious question about upper maximum weight cutting just by the sake of science

So, let's say a muscular fighter (muscle tissue allows more water retention), let's say Leon Edwards or Usman or Costa or Romero...



...drop fat% until the absolute funcional minimum. Let's allow for the sake of it body fat percentages not ideal by any means for performance.

Let's say 5% or even slightly below.



And then, at that point, they undergo the most physically savage water cut to the very, very, very limit. A limit federations would not allow, but I'm only asking what a male body CAN do, not that they should go for It.



It's a question that emerged yesterday casually talking, and has nothing to do with my view. I advocate for fight night weight ins.



But, as I'm passionate about the limits of human body (healthy or not) I will greatly apareciste your takes, specially if you have any sort of physiological background or knowledge.



How many pounds they could drop as compared to a healthy walking weight of over 10% body fat fully hydrated?