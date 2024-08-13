A scenario that came to mind during the Kazama/Grigoriou fight this last weekend

Darragh
The discussion between Bisping and Felder during Kazama's "almost" head shot got me thinking.
Now I know this rule is going to be changing soon anyways, but has there ever been a scenario where an opponent directly just grabbed their "grounded" opponent's wrist and lifted it so they could deliver a knee to the head? Would this be legal?
