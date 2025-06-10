A sad memory from 40+ years ago out of nowhere

I'm watching an online training (8 hours!) and a sad memory just landed on me out of nowhere. I'm in elementary school at recess. They've rung the bell for us to come in so i'm running across the playground. All of a sudden a big kid hits me in the head and runs by. I take a few more steps and i realize that he has put gum in my hair. I had to cut it out with scissors when I got inside. I was so sad. What an ugly thing. I couldn't have been in more than first or second. What a horrible thing to do to a little boy.



1. The human mind just makes no sense. It's 40+ years later and I'm engaged at work and BAM! Have some of this Mr. Brigand. Stupid head. Stupid memories.



2. Thinking about this makes me sad. What kind of kid does this to a little boy? I mean it's not as bad as shooting up a school or whatever, but gum in the hair of an angelic first grader? I bet it's why I'm cue ball bald now.



3. I'm vacillating between hoping he ended up being a great person and hoping his life got cut short by a terribly painful tragic death. Bear with me. This all just happened. Yep. Thanks Jesus. I guess I need to pray for this enemy too.



TLDR: Gum smashed in hair by punk when I was a child. I'm now bald.