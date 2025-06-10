A sad memory from 40+ years ago out of nowhere

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
10,217
Reaction score
23,993
I'm watching an online training (8 hours!) and a sad memory just landed on me out of nowhere. I'm in elementary school at recess. They've rung the bell for us to come in so i'm running across the playground. All of a sudden a big kid hits me in the head and runs by. I take a few more steps and i realize that he has put gum in my hair. I had to cut it out with scissors when I got inside. I was so sad. What an ugly thing. I couldn't have been in more than first or second. What a horrible thing to do to a little boy.

1. The human mind just makes no sense. It's 40+ years later and I'm engaged at work and BAM! Have some of this Mr. Brigand. Stupid head. Stupid memories.

2. Thinking about this makes me sad. What kind of kid does this to a little boy? I mean it's not as bad as shooting up a school or whatever, but gum in the hair of an angelic first grader? I bet it's why I'm cue ball bald now.

3. I'm vacillating between hoping he ended up being a great person and hoping his life got cut short by a terribly painful tragic death. Bear with me. This all just happened. Yep. Thanks Jesus. I guess I need to pray for this enemy too.

TLDR: Gum smashed in hair by punk when I was a child. I'm now bald.
 
This bully probably had an abusive home, and had it worse than you can imagine. I think praying for them sounds like a great thing to do.
 
You seem to have turned out fine. I will pray for the bully. He probably grew up in a liberal, fatherless household. Probably in prison or dead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,467
Messages
57,403,758
Members
175,693
Latest member
Cemalex88

Share this page

Back
Top