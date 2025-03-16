  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime A Russian, Muslim Immigrant, and Western Woman end up in Thailand

This story stood out to me.

A couple of Finnish women were on vacation in Phuket (arguably the worst place in Thailand after Pattaya).
3 men, who are also foreign nationals, barge into their hotel room in an attempt to rape them.
A Russian guy in his 40s shows up and fights them. Russian guy sustains injuries and the perps run off.

The local cops track the men down and two of them are "German nationals" and one Turk.
Police reviewed CCTV footage from outside the hotel and nearby areas, successfully identifying the suspects as 30 year old German national Aksu Cemre Can, 22 year old German national Aksu Ali Cem, and 23 year old Turkish national Yanyana Salman.
https://thethaiger.com/news/phuket/2-german-1-turkish-assault-russian-man-over-alleged-rape-attempt

The weird thing about this story is that there's a few different versions of it. Some articles say there was one Finnish woman. Some say the Russian guy was the boyfriend of one of the woman. Some say the the men walked to the room with the women and tried to make unwanted advances, as opposed to them barging in. One article even said the assailants were Israeli while most of them reported them as German. Thai journalism at it's finest.

According to another article seems the perps will be charged with assault for what they did to the man but not for attempted rape. That could mean 2 years in a thai prison.
 
German Nationals.

So his girlfriend took 3 guys back to her apartment and ended up fighting with an angry boyfriend?

Wow more threads please
 
