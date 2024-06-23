Unheralded Truth
"Congratulations @robwhittakermma We haven't finished our job!
Wishing you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov head's up my brother "
Stop being a well adjusted, reasonable person and join the pitchfork crowd calling him a pussy for pulling out, weak, coward, defeated by a cold, now a stomach bug, haha, etc.I hope they figure out how to stop his running sicknesses. I know sherdog has turned on him, but he’s still talented and exciting as hell and it’s a shame how much time he’s lost not being able to fight. Here’s hoping he gets in the cage sometime this year.
where's the gourmet edition?View attachment 1049416
Your unfinished business is right here Mr. Cupcake