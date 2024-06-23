  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media A recovering Chimaev sends message to Whittaker/Aliskerov

I hope they figure out how to stop his running sicknesses. I know sherdog has turned on him, but he’s still talented and exciting as hell and it’s a shame how much time he’s lost not being able to fight. Here’s hoping he gets in the cage sometime this year.
 
Retirement must feel lonely.
Best od luck Mr Chimaev.
 
"See you soon, boy"

"Okay, I'm good now"

"Oh did I say soon? I actually have some torn cartilage, and diarrhoea, and it's pollen season. My allergies are playing up right now."
 
Chimaev should seek out Costa, it's the best fight to make imo. I doubt he gets re-booked with Whittaker now.
 
Looks to healthy to be posting that after pulling out
 
Stop being a well adjusted, reasonable person and join the pitchfork crowd calling him a pussy for pulling out, weak, coward, defeated by a cold, now a stomach bug, haha, etc.
 
