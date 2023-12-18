Meh.



I’ve never been married, but I don’t live alone. I can’t really speak to that.



I’ve been with the same chick for over 14 years, we just don’t really place that high a value on the marriage ritual. The commitment to one another is the same, just without the months of planning, and thousands of dollars spent. on a bullshit ceremony that neither of us really care about.



We don’t have kids either, and we both hope to hell that we never do.



More and more couples I know are deciding not to have kids, and quite a few aren’t bothering with marriage either. Every time this topic comes up, there’s inevitably some screeching from idiots who think your life can’t possibly be complete unless you do the whole “marriage and kids” thing, but it’s just not the case.