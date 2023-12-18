Seahawks Fan
More dispatches from a decaying and fracturing society/culture
A Record Number Of American 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married
Dec 17, 2023
A quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center.
As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, this marks the highest figure since the data first started being published back in 1900, and a major leap from the 6 percent low of 1980.
You will find more infographics at Statista
But interestingly, it isn't just a case of more people cohabiting without getting married: Analysts found that many of the adults surveyed in 2021 were living alone, with just 22 percent of those who had never married between the ages of 40-44 reporting that they were living with a partner.
Looking at a breakdown of the 2021 data by different demographic groups, men were more likely to be unmarried by 40 than women, at 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively...
