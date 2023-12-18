Social A record number of American 40-year-olds have never been married

More dispatches from a decaying and fracturing society/culture

A Record Number Of American 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married | ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

A Record Number Of American 40-Year-Olds Have Never Been Married
Dec 17, 2023

A quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, this marks the highest figure since the data first started being published back in 1900, and a major leap from the 6 percent low of 1980.

But interestingly, it isn't just a case of more people cohabiting without getting married: Analysts found that many of the adults surveyed in 2021 were living alone, with just 22 percent of those who had never married between the ages of 40-44 reporting that they were living with a partner.

Looking at a breakdown of the 2021 data by different demographic groups, men were more likely to be unmarried by 40 than women, at 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively...

Never married also means never divorced, and never losing half of your assets in divorce

cottagecheesefan said:
Yea, the whole feminism movement that started around the 70s, that made it normal to kill babies is really winning, so as not to drag down strong, independent womens. Wooohoooo women, you’re amazing!
'Not enough people are getting married!!'

'Heck no you gays can't get married'

the fruit of marxist feminism. weaken and dismantle the family unit, push women into the arms of the state as surrogate husband, raise children in broken homes with the goal of alienating them from their culture, religion, families and making them pliable obedient slaves of the government.
 

More than 40% of young Japanese men and women are virgins, according to study

www.standard.co.uk

More than 40% of young single Japanese people are virgins, study says

A Japanese study has revealed that a large number of the country's young population are still virgins, sparking a scare over low birth rates.
www.standard.co.uk www.standard.co.uk


A Quarter Of Japanese Adults Under 40 Are Virgins, And The Number Is Increasing

www.forbes.com

A Quarter Of Japanese Adults Under 40 Are Virgins, And The Number Is Increasing

Having sex may have jumped the shark, at least for younger adults in Japan. A new, detailed analysis of national fertility data finds that the proportion of adults in the country who have never had vaginal heterosexual intercourse is on the rise.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com


Sexless Japanese exposed as nearly 45% of adults are revealed to be VIRGINS

www.thesun.co.uk

Sexless Japanese exposed as nearly 45% of adults are revealed to be VIRGINS

NEARLY half of Japan's young singletons are still virgins, a survey has revealed. Unmarried men and women aged between 18 and 34 were asked if they had ever had sex as part of the bizarre que…
www.thesun.co.uk www.thesun.co.uk
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Yea, the whole feminism movement that started around the 70s, that made it normal to kill babies is really winning, so as not to drag down strong, independent womens. Wooohoooo women, you’re amazing!
BearGrounds said:
Feminism FTL.

This is the kind of degradation you get when you promote the independent female. What a stupid concept. I wouldn't teach men that kind of garbage either.

Yet people think it's somehow a good thing. Empowering, and all that....

Broken homes galore.
Super_Nintendo said:
the fruit of marxist feminism. weaken and dismantle the family unit, push women into the arms of the state as surrogate husband, raise children in broken homes with the goal of alienating them from their culture, religion, families and making them pliable obedient slaves of the government.
Chuds really think women should be treated as cattle and denied equal rights. Shit is wild.

Anyway - I really think social media and dating apps are a huge piece of the puzzle for male sexlessness and the declining marriage rate. Those two things have blown women's expectations to astronomical levels. I could sit here and try and say the same thing about men, that their expectations are insane, but it's just not true. We all know that women are in control of sex and relationships. Most men are willing to settle.
 
Siver! said:
'Not enough people are getting married!!'

'Heck no you gays can't get married'

- Ding dongs
Wait...what? In the US anyway, gay marriage is legal everywhere.
 
Sounds like I need get to japan and help get their birth rate up asap. But I bet there will be a chuddo suppero_nintendu there, talking about the invasion of immigrants and the secret conspiracy to replace the Japanese and trying to kick me out.
 
Meh.

I’ve never been married, but I don’t live alone. I can’t really speak to that.

I’ve been with the same chick for over 14 years, we just don’t really place that high a value on the marriage ritual. The commitment to one another is the same, just without the months of planning, and thousands of dollars spent. on a bullshit ceremony that neither of us really care about.

We don’t have kids either, and we both hope to hell that we never do.

More and more couples I know are deciding not to have kids, and quite a few aren’t bothering with marriage either. Every time this topic comes up, there’s inevitably some screeching from idiots who think your life can’t possibly be complete unless you do the whole “marriage and kids” thing, but it’s just not the case.
 
BearGrounds said:
Nobody thinks that, knucklehead.
Let us convince women to join the work force in mass numbers, rather than focus on family = drive down wages

Now that there is reduced birth rate, we need migrants to fill the worker gap = reduced wages

These retards fall for it every single time. That is why it is referred to as the #blueAnon mass psychosis that has been building for decades.

All in the name of progressive social justice
 
blackheart said:
feminism is a civil rights movement dedicated to establishing equal rights for women. When you're railing against feminism, that's what you're railing against. Your culture warrior brain might not recognize it, but it's as simple as that.
No, it isn't.

I somehow don't think I'd be spending my time wisely trying to explain it to you, however.
 
Fuck marriage.

Given the way the legal system is, there’s almost no incentive for a man to get into a marriage at this point.

Unless the woman agrees to sign a marriage agreement and most of them won’t, the risk is much higher than the reward of getting married.

Imagine working hard to provide for your family, being loyal and trustworthy just to find out one day that your wife got “bored” or “felt alone or not supported” to create a side affair, you get divorced, you have to pay alimony, you lose some of your assets.

What’s the point?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Let us convince women to join the work force in mass numbers, rather than focus on family = drive down wages

Now that there is reduced birth rate, we need migrants to fill the worker gap = reduced wages

These retards fall for it every single time. That is why it is referred to as the #blueAnon mass psychosis that has been building for decades
I love how you guys convince yourself that its the lowliest and least powerful groups of people that are responsible for all of societies ills. It's definitely not the people that hold all of the power - corporations and billionaires. Yeah, it's migrant field workers that are responsible for professional office salaries being flat for 50 years
