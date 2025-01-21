  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

A random banger nobody ever talks about

That was a great fight. Have no idea how Mullarky survived and managed to get many more fights after that.

Another hidden banger is Luque vs Barbarena
 
My favourite fight that I always mention in these threads is Tyson Griffin VS Frankie Edgar, such a great fight in my opinion. Also any Drew Mcfedries assassinations
 
Shogun vs Lil Nog

Pride 2005

tumblr_m5xs60kzrj1ry1rm7o1_400.gif


zs5poidl3x901.jpg
 
Wanderlei versus Brian Stann is my other choice and a nonstop banger
 
