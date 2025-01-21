A random banger nobody ever talks about

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 37,430
- Reaction score
- 31,493
Round 3 of Brad Riddell vs Jamie Mullarkey. If you've never seen it, it's an absolute treat.
Dude posts a legendary fight in a random banger fight thread...Shogun vs Lil Nog
Pride 2005
When was the last time you heard this fight talked about?Dude posts a legendary fight in a random banger fight thread...
I remember when Grice was in a car accident after thathidden bangers?
Bermudez vs Grice