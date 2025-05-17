A Rambo origin story is in the works!

Sakuraba is #1
The film will center on a young John Rambo during the Vietnam war. Jalmari Helander (‘Sisu’) is set to direct. Sly Stallone, who is reportedly aware of the new Rambo project, has not been confirmed to appear in the film. Instead, early casting calls are underway for a young actor who will fill in a crucial role in Rambo’s history.
The question is, who would be the perfect actor to take on this role? My vote goes to Michael B Jordan or Jonathan Majors.