A Rambo origin story is in the works!

Sakuraba is #1

664full-john-rambo.jpg


The film will center on a young John Rambo during the Vietnam war. Jalmari Helander (‘Sisu’) is set to direct. Sly Stallone, who is reportedly aware of the new Rambo project, has not been confirmed to appear in the film. Instead, early casting calls are underway for a young actor who will fill in a crucial role in Rambo’s history.

The question is, who would be the perfect actor to take on this role? My vote goes to Michael B Jordan or Jonathan Majors.
 
The question is, who would be the perfect actor to take on this role? My vote goes to Michael B Jordan or Jonathan Majors.
If I know Hollywood, they'll likely cast Lizzo to play a young Rambo to fight in the Vietnam war, AKA the war against patriarchy and racism
 
The question is, who would be the perfect actor to take on this role? My vote goes to Michael B Jordan or Jonathan Majors.
I think I've heard him say he likes Ryan Gosling for that role. But it doesn't seem to fit to me
 
That would be horrible. I also heard Jake Gyllenhaal's name thrown in the hat. Filming is expected to start in October. A buffed out, young Adrian Brody might have worked.
Lol Jake is just as bad. Love Adrian Brody but his acting personality doesn't seem right. I don't have a good answer unless its an unknown..
 
Do Rambo origin story.

Cast actor in their 40s or 50s.

Makes sense
 
