A question about the voting in America

Please, dont want to turn this into a political debate, just want an answer to something that is a little baffling for someone from the other side of the pond



So, if you didnt used to need ID to vote, what is stopping someone from voting multiple times if you just have to give your name in?



Plus, can you guys not postal vote over there?



Again, please dont crack on about different parties and who wants what and why they want it, just after an answer to a simple question.