A question about the voting in America

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,853
Reaction score
3,423
Please, dont want to turn this into a political debate, just want an answer to something that is a little baffling for someone from the other side of the pond

So, if you didnt used to need ID to vote, what is stopping someone from voting multiple times if you just have to give your name in?

Plus, can you guys not postal vote over there?

Again, please dont crack on about different parties and who wants what and why they want it, just after an answer to a simple question.
 
yeah, we have had voting with ID over here for a while, i shall say no more on the matter
 
Don’t get me started on the electoral college. There are really only like 7-8 states that decide the presidency.
I live in California and my vote amounts to nothing. Except the local and state elections and bills of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pugilistico
Social Question about dating in America
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Ogata
Ogata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,207
Messages
56,436,135
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top