Elections A pro-Trump influencer says a Russian agent paid him $100 to post a fake voter fraud video. It wasn't the first time

An American social media influencer said he was paid $100 by a pro-Kremlin propagandist to post a fake video of Haitian immigrants claiming to vote in the US presidential election. The payment was one of several the man said he received from the propagandist- a registered Russian agent - to post on social media in the run-up to the election.

The pro-Trump influencer, who uses the @AlphaFox78 handle on X, is an American man living in Massachusetts, CNN has learned. He agreed to speak to CNN about the posts on condition of anonymity.

The account, which has a history of posting right-wing memes in support of former President Donald Trump, was the first to post the now-debunked video that purportedly showed a Haitian immigrant claiming he would vote at least twice in Georgia for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Georgia Secretary of State said everything in that video was faked, from the actors to the ID cards, and was produced and disseminated by Russian influence actors.

In phone and text interviews with CNN over multiple days, the person behind the account, which has amassed more than 650,000 followers on X, said he posted the video without fact-checking the claims made in it.

“I don’t have any idea where it came from or anything - I’m just the guy who shared it,” he said.

The man said Simeon Boikov, a Russian propagandist podcaster known online as “AussieCossack,” offered him $100 to post the video, which he agreed to. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that multiple payments were sent from Boikov to the Massachusetts man.

Documents reviewed by CNN show that Boikov is a registered foreign agent for Russia in Australia, where he works for Russian state media, writing and posting online in English and Russian...

 
tastaylvr said:
Inb4 the usual suspects claim that these guys are actually “victims” or the videos are not “staged” and are actually real lol

“I can see it with my eyes” lmao
Click to expand...
"Even if the videos aren't real they highlight real problems we have..."

"Who cares, I'm not influenced by social media content..."

"Russia, Russia, Russia!"
 
Did Scerpi or shadow finally admit to getting paid for posting Russian propaganda? I thought fur shurrrre they were making about $200 a post at least

{<jordan}
 
damn whats next a law firm getting a foreign agent creating a dossier
 
