A Nightmare On Elm Street/Friday the 13th

5 Favourite Movies

  • Friday the 13th

  • Friday the 13th Part 2

  • Friday the 13th Part 3

  • Friday the 13th Final Chapter

  • Friday the 13th Part 5 A New Beginning

  • Friday the 13th Part 6 Jason Lives

  • Friday the 13th Part 7 New Blood

  • Friday the 13th Part 8 Jason Takes Manhattan

  • Jason Goes To Hell

  • Jason X

  • Friday the 13th Remake

  • Freddy VS Jason

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street

  • A Nightmare On Elm Street 2 Freddy's Revenge

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 Dream Warriors

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 The Dream Master

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5 The Dream Child

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 6 The Final Nightmare

  • Wes Craven's New Nightmare

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street Remake

I did a rewatch of all of the Friday the 13th movies and Freddy vs Jason, and now I have made my way into the Nightmare on elm street franchise.


1000006853.jpg

Ranked: Friday the 13th

10. Jason Goes To Hell
9. Jason X
8. A New Beginning
7. Jason Taked Manhattan
6. Part 2
5. Jason Lives
4. New Blood
3. Friday the 13th
2. The Final Chapter
1. Part 3

The original is for sure the "best" movie in the franchise but my 2 favourites are Final Chapter and Part 3. It's where Jason gets his iconic mask and then the one with Cory Feldman. I still haven't seen the Friday the 13th remake.


1000006854.jpg


Ranked: A Nightmare On Elm Street

1. Dream Warriors
2. A Nightmare on elm street
3. Wes Cravens New Nightmare
4. The Dream Master
5. Freddy's Revenge
6. The Dream Child
7. The final Nightmare
8. The Nightmare on elm street remake


The first 15 mins of Nightmare 84 is probably my pick for best opening scene to a horror movie. I never been the biggest fan of how Freddy is defeated and I think Heather was a bad actress but she does way better in Dream Warriors. Theres also the debut of Patricia Arquette who is underrated/overlooked when it comes to female leads in horror. Wes Cravens New Nightmare was a movie that terrified young me back in the mid 90s. These 3 will always be the best in the Nightmare franchise, the Heather Langenkamp trilogy.


From the poll my 5 favourite would be

1. Dream Warriors
2. Nightmare 84
3. Freddy vs Jason
4. Wes cravens new Nightmare
5. Part 3
 
