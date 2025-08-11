I did a rewatch of all of the Friday the 13th movies and Freddy vs Jason, and now I have made my way into the Nightmare on elm street franchise.Ranked: Friday the 13th10. Jason Goes To Hell9. Jason X8. A New Beginning7. Jason Taked Manhattan6. Part 25. Jason Lives4. New Blood3. Friday the 13th2. The Final Chapter1. Part 3The original is for sure the "best" movie in the franchise but my 2 favourites are Final Chapter and Part 3. It's where Jason gets his iconic mask and then the one with Cory Feldman. I still haven't seen the Friday the 13th remake.Ranked: A Nightmare On Elm Street1. Dream Warriors2. A Nightmare on elm street3. Wes Cravens New Nightmare4. The Dream Master5. Freddy's Revenge6. The Dream Child7. The final Nightmare8. The Nightmare on elm street remakeThe first 15 mins of Nightmare 84 is probably my pick for best opening scene to a horror movie. I never been the biggest fan of how Freddy is defeated and I think Heather was a bad actress but she does way better in Dream Warriors. Theres also the debut of Patricia Arquette who is underrated/overlooked when it comes to female leads in horror. Wes Cravens New Nightmare was a movie that terrified young me back in the mid 90s. These 3 will always be the best in the Nightmare franchise, the Heather Langenkamp trilogy.From the poll my 5 favourite would be1. Dream Warriors2. Nightmare 843. Freddy vs Jason4. Wes cravens new Nightmare5. Part 3