GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,667
- Reaction score
- 46,537
I did a rewatch of all of the Friday the 13th movies and Freddy vs Jason, and now I have made my way into the Nightmare on elm street franchise.
Ranked: Friday the 13th
10. Jason Goes To Hell
9. Jason X
8. A New Beginning
7. Jason Taked Manhattan
6. Part 2
5. Jason Lives
4. New Blood
3. Friday the 13th
2. The Final Chapter
1. Part 3
The original is for sure the "best" movie in the franchise but my 2 favourites are Final Chapter and Part 3. It's where Jason gets his iconic mask and then the one with Cory Feldman. I still haven't seen the Friday the 13th remake.
Ranked: A Nightmare On Elm Street
1. Dream Warriors
2. A Nightmare on elm street
3. Wes Cravens New Nightmare
4. The Dream Master
5. Freddy's Revenge
6. The Dream Child
7. The final Nightmare
8. The Nightmare on elm street remake
The first 15 mins of Nightmare 84 is probably my pick for best opening scene to a horror movie. I never been the biggest fan of how Freddy is defeated and I think Heather was a bad actress but she does way better in Dream Warriors. Theres also the debut of Patricia Arquette who is underrated/overlooked when it comes to female leads in horror. Wes Cravens New Nightmare was a movie that terrified young me back in the mid 90s. These 3 will always be the best in the Nightmare franchise, the Heather Langenkamp trilogy.
From the poll my 5 favourite would be
1. Dream Warriors
2. Nightmare 84
3. Freddy vs Jason
4. Wes cravens new Nightmare
5. Part 3
