A nice thing about Jiri vs Poatan

It's one of the rare fights where neither guy has a bunch of haters and are both universally loved pretty much and you wouldn't expect either of them to get booed but rather both be cheered come fight night.

Just two guys everyone loves to watch compete. Even if you are a much bigger fan of one of them chances are you like the other dude a lot too.
 
I hate Pereira, and I'm proud to admit it.


0_GettyImages-1480905418.jpg
 
Actually i find both fighters have a fair amount of haters, but are both groups of people who are quite literally deranged.

for me it's heaven. my number 1 favourite current fighter vs my number 3 favourite current fighter on the roster going at.
Whittaker Die hard fans hate Izzy and there are more of those.
 
Mortaaaaaaaaaaaal Kombaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat

:: gong ::
 
Poatan has gotten so much love that I'm afraid people will start to sprinkle little hate for him because he is seen everywhere. So the oversaturation usually leads to some easy undeserved hate, especially once he says or does something that's even a bit controversial. Let's see if that happens to Alex, I hope not.
 
When he will be exposed (which is either by jiri or ankalaev), the whole forum will turn on him.
 
Should be a fun fight no doubt. But if we end up in rematch hell because Jiri wins I'm going to be pissed the division will be froze even longer.
 
It's good, but also bad in the sense that I don't want either of them to lose.
 
There's some truth in this. If Machado/Garry fought Colby, people would be rooting for a double KO so both fighters lose. In the Poatan-Jiri fight, I'm rooting for a double KO win for both.

1718900553650.png
 
