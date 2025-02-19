  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

A morbid curiosity (respect thread)

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
316
Reaction score
513
We have enough sad history within MMA and several deceased roster fighters. Not just UFC of course but I was wondering about a few guys who have passed away.

Not a ridiculous fantasy match up but genuine curiosity about a handful of guys.

Justin Eilers. A sad case of passing at 30years old. A few k.o losses but also a big hitter. K.O'd Mike Kyle in his debut.
Got finished by a roiding Bigfoot in his fina bout. I suspect with some refining, he could have strung together a few more good wins.

Shane del Rosario. I was sad. I liked Shane and had high hopes for him but his UFC fights were both losses. I liked his style and again, at 30, saw plenty of time to improve.

Rumble, no need to mention as he was very accomplished although we know his career was also shorter due to his passing.
 
Luthien said:
Ryan Jimmo 😿

He was a fun LHW :(
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, he was murdered in my hometown.. Edmonton.

There was some kind of beef. And the guy ran down Jimmo, and killed him using his car as the weapon.

Utterly, cowardly.

The guy was charged with 2nd degree murder. But, pled guilty to manslaughter. He got 6 years for that. Plus 2 for leaving the scene.
 
Evan Tanner - Former MW champ, went on a solo trip in a desert and his body was found around 2 weeks later. Still had his supplies, but heat exposure can really fuck up your perception.

Elias Theodorou - TUF winner of Canadians vs Australians. Reached a ranking, but had an odd fight that turned interest on him. Known for having a good sense of humor and being an inspiration to ring boys everywhere in Invicta. Died on his 34th birthday of stage four colon cancer.

Josh Samman - Another TUF contestant, beaten by eventual winner Gastelum. Heartbreaking story where his girlfriend died in a car accident a few months after his debut fight, while texting with him, so who knows what kinda guilt that brings on. Won his first 3 fights, then lost 2 in a row. A few months after his loss to TIm Boestch, him and a friend were found OD'ed on cocaine & opiates. The friend was dead already, but Josh lived for another week in a coma before passing away
 
Last edited:
Wonder what led to Kimbos death…
 
In July 2013, Falcão and a fellow MMA fighter Kauê Mena became involved in a struggle inside a gas station's convenience store in Balneário Camboriú after Falcão assaulted a female customer. Moments after striking the alleged assault victim, a relative of the victim came into the store and attempted to punch Falcão, missing, and Falcão knocked him to the ground.

As Falcão attempted to flee the scene, he and Mena were confronted outside the gas station and surrounded by three or four male relatives and friends of the assault victim. As one of the men punched Mena another hit Falcão with a piece of wood from the front, knocking him out. Falcão was then kicked backwards while receiving more strikes with the makeshift weapon. During this time Mena was punched and kicked while he was on the ground unconscious.

Mena was in serious condition at an intensive care unit and Falcão had only minor injuries.

A few days after the struggle, Renovação Fight Team coach Marcelo Brigadeiro expelled Falcão and Mena from the team.

In an interview after the incident, Falcão claimed that the two fighters had come to the gas station from a bar to purchase more alcohol. While inside, Falcão admits to making sexual advances towards the young girl. He then admitted to striking the young girl because, he claims, she made racial slurs directed at him.

Falcão later apologized to Mena's family as well as the MMA community.

Kauê Mena has all but retired from mixed martial arts as he is unable to even go outside without help.
 
HHJ said:
This guy was involved in another altercation years before his death where he grabbed some girls and their men came and wound up putting his friend in a coma while he was relativley unscathed.
Click to expand...

I always point that video out when people talk about street fights. MMA training can only do so much against multiple attackers and weapons.

Saw video a few years back where Kaue Mena is a gym teacher now, or something like that.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Uber_Noober said:
Click to expand...
32MCp1z.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,709
Messages
56,917,392
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top