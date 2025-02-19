A morbid curiosity (respect thread)

Evan Tanner - Former MW champ, went on a solo trip in a desert and his body was found around 2 weeks later. Still had his supplies, but heat exposure can really fuck up your perception.



Elias Theodorou - TUF winner of Canadians vs Australians. Reached a ranking, but had an odd fight that turned interest on him. Known for having a good sense of humor and being an inspiration to ring boys everywhere in Invicta. Died on his 34th birthday of stage four colon cancer.



Josh Samman - Another TUF contestant, beaten by eventual winner Gastelum. Heartbreaking story where his girlfriend died in a car accident a few months after his debut fight, while texting with him, so who knows what kinda guilt that brings on. Won his first 3 fights, then lost 2 in a row. A few months after his loss to TIm Boestch, him and a friend were found OD'ed on cocaine & opiates. The friend was dead already, but Josh lived for another week in a coma before passing away