A morbid curiosity (respect thread)

WillyWarminski
Sep 4, 2024
We have enough sad history within MMA and several deceased roster fighters. Not just UFC of course but I was wondering about a few guys who have passed away.
Not a ridiculous fantasy match up but genuine curiosity about a handful of guys.
Justin Eilers. A sad case of passing at 30years old. A few k.o losses but also a big hitter. K.O'd Mike Kyle in his debut.
Got finished by a roiding Bigfoot in his fina bout. I suspect with some refining, he could have strung together a few more good wins.
Shane del Rosario. I was sad. I liked Shane and had high hopes for him but his UFC fights were both losses. I liked his style and again, at 30, saw plenty of time to improve.
Rumble, no need to mention as he was very accomplished although we know his career was also shorter due to his passing.
