A month of very poor FN cards has honestly left me a little jaded for 300

You'd think that it'd make you desperate for something good, but I've discovered that good MMA is the type of thing that the more you have, the more you want. It's been boring fights between no-names upon boring fights between no-names. This stretch has been awful unlike anything I can remember. Tuivasa/Tybura, Rose/Ribas, Blanchfield/Fiorot, and Allen/Curtis 2 have been our main events. Bleh. It's honestly made me more sick of MMA than excited for it. And yes, I know someone's going to say "wELl tHEn DoN'T wAtCh 300". I'm obviously going to watch it. Just sharing my thoughts and wondering if anyone else can relate.
 
Admit it. You just don't want to pay for the PPV

Me too

I agree. UFC needs a shakeup, and it's been nothing but the same routine forever. It's just factory-pressed events featuring Reebok/Venum fight kits forever, and I'm soooooo over the Apex. Unfortunately, I think it's going to take Dana getting MeToo'd or having a fatal heart attack to get him out of there.
 
The Erin vs Fiorot card wasn't bad to be fair and it was supposed to have Sean Brady vs Vicente Luque on the card.
 
the hell are you own about. you said yourself youre gonna watch, what exactly is the issue
 
Don't watch it then. MMA owes you nothing. Dana owes you nothing. The UFC owes you nothing.

You are your own worst enemy. If you watch something you don't like, you are a part of the problem.
 
These are the next 5 non PPV main events.
(according to Tapology)

Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez
Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nacimento
Edson Barbosa vs Leon Murphy
Brad Katona vs Jesse Butler
Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Budey

I have said to people that if they would just take the main events from the weekly cards and just do one card at the end of the month you would be able to make a very solid main card but man even that looks like dog shite. lmao I was wrong.
 
Wouldn't the whole slapping thing count as getting metoo'd? Didn't seem like people cared all that much. I don't think a ring girl coming out saying she felt coerced into sucking his dick 15 years ago would get him fired either.
 
Nobody owns fighting and violence, which are two things that people have been and will always be drawn too. Dana and CO pretty much hold a monopoly over combat sports and those are the guys who are fortunate enough to be delivering the violence to the masses at this current time. A few thousand years ago it was Caesar in the coliseum.


Dana isn’t doing anytng. He’s packaging up a product that people inherently enjoy, all the while using fighter interactions and press conferences to bully journalists and boost his ego. That’s why they keep him in - he bullies people and the tough questions never get asked and the big money keeps rolling in
 
I know what you mean. The road to 300 was so bad that it made you almost not want to watch MMA for a month, then at the end of that very same month... you're expect to me excited to watch MMA again. You know you just went a whole month not caring, so what's another weekend?


Totes get it. Kinda feeling it too, Im not as stoked about 300 now as i was 2 months ago.If those 4 cards decents fights merged to be just 2 cards instead, It'd be better than more cards with mediocre fights
 
300 isn’t even that good. Pereira vs. Hill would be the 3rd fight on a truly stacked card. A women’s fight is the co-main which is laughable. Bo Nickal is being spoon-fed a 4-4 bum who should be fighting on the prelims of a FN card.
 
This dumb rhetoric is surprisingly prevalent here.

With that logic, no one should criticize anything. If we don't like something, we just completely stop watching.
 
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 get some help
 
