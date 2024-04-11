A month of very poor FN cards has honestly left me a little jaded for 300

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 1,086
- Reaction score
- 2,135
You'd think that it'd make you desperate for something good, but I've discovered that good MMA is the type of thing that the more you have, the more you want. It's been boring fights between no-names upon boring fights between no-names. This stretch has been awful unlike anything I can remember. Tuivasa/Tybura, Rose/Ribas, Blanchfield/Fiorot, and Allen/Curtis 2 have been our main events. Bleh. It's honestly made me more sick of MMA than excited for it. And yes, I know someone's going to say "wELl tHEn DoN'T wAtCh 300". I'm obviously going to watch it. Just sharing my thoughts and wondering if anyone else can relate.