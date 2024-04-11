A month of very poor FN cards has honestly left me a little jaded for 300

Rob Rain said: Don't watch it then. MMA owes you nothing. Dana owes you nothing. The UFC owes you nothing.



You are your own worst enemy. If you watch something you don't like, you are a part of the problem. Click to expand...

Nobody owns fighting and violence, which are two things that people have been and will always be drawn too. Dana and CO pretty much hold a monopoly over combat sports and those are the guys who are fortunate enough to be delivering the violence to the masses at this current time. A few thousand years ago it was Caesar in the coliseum.Dana isn’t doing anytng. He’s packaging up a product that people inherently enjoy, all the while using fighter interactions and press conferences to bully journalists and boost his ego. That’s why they keep him in - he bullies people and the tough questions never get asked and the big money keeps rolling in