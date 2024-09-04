  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies A MINECRAFT MOVIE (Full Trailer, post #19)

Looks amusing, getting Jumanji and Barbie vibes and I liked both of those, we'll see
 
And of course Jack Black is in it.
 
I’ll probably have to take my son to go see this. He doesn’t play any video games but all his friends love Minecraft, and he likes Minecraft Lego quite a bit. I hope it’s good because this looks kind of bad.
 
I’ll probably have to take my son to go see this. He doesn’t play any video games but all his friends love Minecraft, and he likes Minecraft Lego quite a bit. I hope it’s good because this looks kind of bad.
My 15 year old mincraft playing son sent me the video link with with "not good" as the text
 
I didn't watch it but had no plans and saw people react in other things saying borderlands has competition for bad video game movies.
 
I didn't watch it but had no plans and saw people react in other things saying borderlands has competition for bad video game movies.
Borderlands wasnt a bad movie, it was quite a fun ride that stayed true to the games and did a perfect job of recreating that world down to the tiniest detail, Borderlands 2 is my favorite game of all time so I appreciated that very much
 
How many times are they going to use that joke in movies?

"My name is.... Steve.."
 
The visuals look cool but I know nothing about Minecraft. They’ll probably break even simply by it’s popularity though.
 
This is one of those things that would have been huge in 2015 but now feels like corporate pandering.
 
@lsa you told me the trailer was awesome. You fucking liar.
 
Will be a day 1 or so viewing. My 11 and 7 year old love MC and even watch some dorks who stream. I may have put in a couple hundred hours in, too, playing with them. Hopefully there will be baby zombies riding spiders
 
I'm not familiar with the game, but this looks like some good mindless fun.
 
