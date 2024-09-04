Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 85,556
- Reaction score
- 20,722
First Teaser Trailer for A MINECRAFT MOVIE Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black
I’ll probably have to take my son to go see this. He doesn’t play any video games but all his friends love Minecraft, and he likes Minecraft Lego quite a bit. I hope it’s good because this looks kind of bad.
I didn't watch it but had no plans and saw people react in other things saying borderlands has competition for bad video game movies.
This is one of those things that would have been huge in 2015 but now feels like corporate pandering.