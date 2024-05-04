International A military court sentences 8 Congolese army soldiers to death for cowardice, other crimes

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Brown
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
4,631
Reaction score
5,634
BY RUTH ALONGA
Updated 6:54 PM BRT, May 3, 2024

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A military court in eastern Congo on Friday sentenced eight soldiers to death for cowardice and other crimes linked to fleeing the battlefield, as the government struggles to contain violence and attacks in the mineral-rich area where many armed groups operate.
In March, Congo lifted a more than 20-year moratorium on the death penalty, stating that those guilty of treason and espionage were able to get away without proper punishment. Human rights organizations criticized the decision.

Alexis Olenga, a lawyer for Paluku Olenga, one of the soldiers sentenced to death, said his client had not fled the battlefield because he was arrested in the area of his assignment.

“This is a monstrous decision, I believe we must immediately challenge it before the high military court,” he told The Associated Press.
The military court in Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, acquitted three other soldiers of all charges and released them.

Moïse Hangi, a civil society activist, told the AP that “instead of repairing our security apparatus, these kinds of decisions will increasingly weaken our army and make those on the lines of defense more fearful.”

The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals. Some are fighting to try to protect their communities.

Many groups are accused of carrying out mass killings, rapes and other human rights violations. The violence has displaced about 7 million people, many beyond the reach of aid.

https://apnews.com/article/congo-trial-military-desertion-violence-5302f6d4d26fe5484e6a1c1e5578b424
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Residents scatter as they fear Congo rebel group will again seize key eastern city of Goma
Replies
0
Views
179
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Crime Bomb attacks in Congo kill at least 12 people including children
Replies
0
Views
10
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Dozens killed in double attack on Mali army camp and village
Replies
1
Views
208
Natural Order
Natural Order
LeonardoBjj
International Over 200 dead as thousands flee and violence flares in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Replies
3
Views
205
N13
N13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,536
Messages
55,497,741
Members
174,796
Latest member
Fullmetalharts

Share this page

Back
Top