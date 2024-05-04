“This is a monstrous decision, I believe we must immediately challenge it before the high military court,”

“instead of repairing our security apparatus, these kinds of decisions will increasingly weaken our army and make those on the lines of defense more fearful.”







Many groups are accused of carrying out mass killings, rapes and other human rights violations. The violence has displaced about 7 million people, many beyond the reach of aid.



https://apnews.com/article/congo-trial-military-desertion-violence-5302f6d4d26fe5484e6a1c1e5578b424 The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals. Some are fighting to try to protect their communities.The violence has displaced about 7 million people, many beyond the reach of aid.