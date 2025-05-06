Crime A militarized conspiracy theorist group believes radars are ‘weather weapons’ and is trying to destroy them

lsa

lsa

Pink Belt
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
75,067
Reaction score
108,843
Some snippets from the article
"The group Veterans on Patrol, which the Southern Poverty Law Center defines as an anti-government militia organization, views the NWS’ network of Doppler radars as “weather weapons,” according to an internal NOAA email sent Monday and seen by CNN.."

“The group referred to the NEXRAD system towers as ‘weather weapons,’ and claimed there were no laws preventing American citizens from destroying the ‘weapons,’” the email states.

It’s unclear what the group believes the radars are doing. The NEXRAD, or “next generation radar,” network has been in place since the 1990s and detects precipitation in the atmosphere. It can also help pinpoint tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, prompting timely, life-saving warnings. The system is also used by the Federal Aviation Administration and the US Air Force.


Here is a conspiracy kitty
hF7FB2DDE
 
RFK Jr: NEXRAD cuases crippling autism to our children
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,009
Messages
57,260,418
Members
175,606
Latest member
manah78

Share this page

Back
Top