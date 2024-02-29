A MEMO to GOAT Threads

A 100 years from now the only dude that will be remembered from 2000-2020 in the UFC is Jon Jones he is like our Rocky Marciano.



We havent had our Ali, we havent had our Tyson, we havent had our Mayweather.



Seeing people like GSP, Silva, Volk etc. called a GOAT is so laughable when you look at their history when they became champ, how many defense, how many losses.



The most defenses in UFC history currently is by Jones at 13 and if you look at boxing for example every record is currently well over 20. Also the multi weight classes is another thing, you dont think we will one day have weight classes approximating something like 140-145-150-155-160-165-170....and htat there will be a dude that can be champ in all of them or 5-6?



You dont think there will be a 42-2 with 35 finishes and 5 weight class champion 50 years from now?





Just take a second to imagine the future, when MMA is truly established and paths to a career as early as middle school exist, you will realize how none of these guys today will mean anything



When we have a more established system where a fighter can be built and his skills honed against lesser fighters. Mike Tyson had 28 fights in his first 2 boxing years. Jon Jones only fought 8 times in his first year as a pro. There just isnt that model yet or the infrastructure to develop guys that boxing has perfected but we will get there.



There will be a time when we have our Tyson. When we have some 20 year old with a 27-0 record with 25 finishes trying to become the youngest heavyweight champ of all time.



So please stop embarrassing yourself with the daily GOAT debates.