A lot of big stars about to turn 35

It's pretty obvious Poirier and Beneil are at the end of their careers honestly, Poirier might upset BSD who's largely unproven but still. Charles might have one last run in him but I think he probably gets stopped by Arman and never recovers.

I won't lie, Gaethje has looked better than ever vs top flight opponents but he clearly has little time left. He's aging and he's absorbed unreal amounts of damage. Chandler is shot too, Conors career is over. Colby, Burns and Usman are done at the top of 170lbs. Volks done at the top of 145lbs. Need I go on?
 
They will be fine unless they fight for titles.

The curse only pertains to title fights.
 
Exactly what I was about to say. Everyone is being so dramatic. All of them can still be big time players, just probably won't be champs. Although, if evloev somehow manages to beat topuria this year, I have very little doubt that old volk could stop that guys wrestling and beat him up on the feet without worrying about getting knocked out. Evloev is a decision machine.
 
