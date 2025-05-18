Rewatch A look back on Mike Perry knocking out a prime Old fat sherdogger

@:50

Sometimes us sherdoggers get lucky with Bj Penn or Falcao, but then run into a Black Specimen from the Hard streets of Flinch Michigan, where they will kill you over a clean bottle of fresh water.

This sherdogger was ready to go with a gut full of beer and Whataburger, sporting khaki shorts and a cheap polo shirt that was all from Walmart for $12.99, and some thunderous male baldness.






All in all, probably my favorite fighter interaction with a bum on the streets that was super necessary
 
<bringit> "He TOUCHED ME!!"




The fat old man is dumb ass hell.

First he mocks Mike, repeats his words in a very antagonistic tone.
I'm not saying that justifies Mike smoking that fat idiot...
But, anyone with half a brain would have known that behavior was not advisable.


"I'll knock your old ass out."

"Let's see you do it." Charges at clearly angry Mike Perry


That is some full retard level survival instincts.
 
Perry punching an overweight old man is a bad look...

Is still with that ugly latina midget? I kind of liked Platinum princess or whatever his blonde ex was.. then he got with that other little mexican who was holding his pads and started losing.
 
Nasty k.o by mike here....but k.oing an old fat man is not something that you have to be proud of....at the same time in 2019 b.j penn got k.oed by a fat man outside of a club....
 
Here is mike perry ex-girlfriend. i know she's sexy, at least you have good taste for women....i always thought you were gay.

I believe Penn won the rematch…i could be mistaken.

I bumped into Poatan once at the airport, his suitcase ran into my leg…I gave him a nasty look…he apologized before things escalated.

Alex did not wanna catch these hands.
 
Platinum Princess was too wholesome for him
Dat ass was extra wholesome though
 
Only good thing that girl was good for is being a total nut job, who was so bad Perry would pay for exspensive camps far away from her.
 
Perry’s ex can pass for his mom…wtf is wrong with you clowns??

<{clintugh}>
 
Mike Perry got slapped around by a youtuber, he has zero chance vs a Sherdogger. when the Mortal Kombat begins they won't be calling Mike Perry for the tournament, it will be filled with only Earth's greatest warriors, and that would be us, the Sherdoggers.
200w.gif
 
Tbh, I was worried cause Perry was giving her a Range Rover in all in about a 2 month span. However, time has shown she has been the best thing to happen to Perry
 
