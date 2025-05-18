Sms_productions713
Sometimes us sherdoggers get lucky with Bj Penn or Falcao, but then run into a Black Specimen from the Hard streets of Flinch Michigan, where they will kill you over a clean bottle of fresh water.
This sherdogger was ready to go with a gut full of beer and Whataburger, sporting khaki shorts and a cheap polo shirt that was all from Walmart for $12.99, and some thunderous male baldness.
All in all, probably my favorite fighter interaction with a bum on the streets that was super necessary